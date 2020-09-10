South Africa: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Says 'Marikana' Won't Be Swept Under the Carpet

analysis

During an online Platinum Group Metals Industry Day organised by Resources 4 Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the company made a conscious decision to retain the name 'Marikana' when it acquired Lonmin's assets. Froneman said he did not want the tragedy to be 'swept under the carpet'.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the company had decided to retain the Marikana name in response to a question from former Harmony Gold CEO Bernard Swanepoel.

Swanepoel asked: "I've always wondered if this Marikana brand is going to be an overriding negative. If you present in America do people get that it wasn't you?"

Swanepoel, of course, was referring to the Marikana Massacre of 16 August 2012, when police shot dead 34 mine workers during a violent wildcat strike at the mine, which was then operated by Lonmin. Ten other people were killed in strike-related clashes leading up to that fateful incident.

Marikana is now part of Sibanye's stable after the company acquired what was left of Lonmin.

"It is something we went into with our eyes wide open. If we had paid a full price for the assets this would probably have offset an acquisition," Froneman said. So given the stain...