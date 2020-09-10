Ghana: Father, Stepmother in Police Custody Over Death of 12-Yr-Old Boy

10 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — A Cape Coast district court has remanded the father and stepmother of the 12-year-old boy, Kabiru Alabi, who jumped from a storey building to death, into police custody.

The pleas of the father, Lukeman Alabi and the stepmother, Anastasia Wricketts were not taken, and the court, presided over by Mr James Kojo Botah, adjourned the case to September 25.

The deceased jumped from the top floor of their apartment at Ayikoo Ayikoo, a suburb of Cape Coast, to escape further punishment from his father.

Luckman Alabi and his wife had been taken into police custody to assist in investigations.

Some residents who were outraged about the death of the little boy demanded that, the couple be lynched for maltreating the boy leading to his untimely death.

The timely intervention of the police calmed the situation which at a point was becoming difficult to contain.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.