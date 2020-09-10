Ghana: Father, Stepmother in Police Custody Over Death of 12-Yr-Old Boy

Cape Coast — A Cape Coast district court has remanded the father and stepmother of the 12-year-old boy, Kabiru Alabi, who jumped from a storey building to death, into police custody.

The pleas of the father, Lukeman Alabi and the stepmother, Anastasia Wricketts were not taken, and the court, presided over by Mr James Kojo Botah, adjourned the case to September 25.

The deceased jumped from the top floor of their apartment at Ayikoo Ayikoo, a suburb of Cape Coast, to escape further punishment from his father.

Luckman Alabi and his wife had been taken into police custody to assist in investigations.

Some residents who were outraged about the death of the little boy demanded that, the couple be lynched for maltreating the boy leading to his untimely death.

The timely intervention of the police calmed the situation which at a point was becoming difficult to contain.