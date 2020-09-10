Ghana: GCB Supports Airborne Force Medical Outreach in Tamale

GCB Bank Ltd has supported the Airborne Force Medical Centre in Tamale with a sponsorship package of GH¢ 2,000.00 as the bank's contribution towards the centre's medical outreach programme.

The public health initiative which is scheduled to last for three days will make it possible for people living in the remote parts of the Northern Regional capital to access free quality healthcare.

The donation by the bank forms part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards the health sector and the northern part of the country.

In August this year, GCB donated a cheque for GH¢100,000.00 towards the fight against cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) and COVID-19 in the Upper West Region of the country.

Commenting on the package for the Tamale Medical Outreach, the Head of GCB's Corporate Affairs Department, Mr Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, explained that the contribution is "in keeping with the Bank's continuous commitment to society's wellbeing".

He also commended the Airborne Force Medical Centre for their good work and encouraged them to continue to impact lives.

He urged social services and business institutions operating in the five northern regions to collaborate with GCB for business and social interventions to assuage the suffering of the masses.

Mr Kwarteng said Tamale and its surrounding communities have consistently bemoaned the seeming marginalisation and unequal access to resources and opportunities.

He expressed the hope that with the GCB CSR increased focus on the northern sector of the country it would be a relief to many people living in these communities.