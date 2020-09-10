Ghana: MTN to Keep Investing to Put Power in Hands of Customers - CEO

MTN says it will keep investing to achieve its digital operator status, where it will put the power in the hands of customers to perform their own activities on the MTN network remotely.

"We also sustaining investments in infrastructure and strategising to become a "full digital operator" by 2023, Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer said.

The CEO, who was speaking at Editors' and Stakeholders' virtual forum in Accra, said the company was leveraging the strength of its "fintech" and some six pillars to "deliver a bold new digital world to customers."

The six pillars are; Best Customer Experience, Returns and Efficiency Focus, Ignite Commercial Performance, Growth through Data and Digital, Hearts and Minds and Technology Excellence - (BRIGHT).

He said COVID-19 had highlighted the importance of digital operation and said MTN was transforming its operations, and expanding the mobile money (MoMo) ecosystem through partnerships to become the digital player.

Mr Adadevoh said though the year 2020 was challenging due to COVID-19 and undersea cable outages, the company had made "good progress" with enhanced offers and improved customer experience.

He said MTN Ghana had committed over GH¢100 million so far to complement the government's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO said MTN was working towards making digital channels the preferred channels and that it had launched several initiatives to eliminate "pain points" that had enhanced customer-centricity and brought value to customers.

He said to enable customers to always receive uninterrupted support and put them in control, MTN also enhanced all support channels.

"We have enhanced our offering in the Home and SME broadband segment with 100k connected on wireless broadband in just over 12 months," Mr Adadevoh added.

He said the role of MoMo in enabling the digital economy, could not be overemphasized, describing it as the "payments glue" that made digital come to life, adding that the company was building customer confidence in the MoMo service delivery by reducing fraud.

Mr Adadevoh said MTN during the period under review sold over 100,000 TurboNets and it run out of capacity in Accra.

He some 2,700 homes were also connected to the Fiber to the home broadband platform, indicating a 39 per cent increase over that of the previous year.

"Meanwhile, some 1.3 million people downloaded the MTN Ayoba App in Ghana, and 2.3 million did so across Africa - similarly, some 1.6 million customers downloaded the MyMTN app, which they continue to use for activities on the MTN platform at no data cost," he said.