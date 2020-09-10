Ghana: Asiamah - Protect Lands Earmarked for Sports Infrastructure

10 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Encroachment of lands meant for sports infrastructure has been identified as an affliction towards sports development in the country, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah has said.

"This kind of encroachments does not help sports development which is directly linked to the provision of sports infrastructure across the country," he stated.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Nkawkaw Park in the Eastern region last Friday, the Minister said, similar projects had been scheduled for other parts of the country but they faced the challenge of encroachmentwith lands taken for farming and housing purposes.

He advised that lands meant for sports development should be left for such purposes, adding that, 'this was the only way sports can be developed.'

Government, he said, was committed to developing sports infrastructure across the country, hence the construction of multipurpose sports stadiums across the country and the reconstruction of existing old parks.

"We can only achieve this if we get the support of the people within the communities; especially when the facilities would benefit the them and the country as a whole," he stated.

He urged chiefs and leaders within communities with parks earmarked for reconstruction to ensure that the lands were not encroached upon by the people.

Some of the communities with old parks that have been listed for reconstruction into an ultra modern stadium complex include, Swedru, Gyandu, Saltpond, Bekwai and Konongo, Mampong, Berekum, Tarkwa, Kpando and Sunyani.

The parks when reconstructed would have a 5000 to 10,000 sitting capacity stand, FIFA standard football pitch, running tracks and gymnasium.

It would also have a restaurant, a multipurpose court for over 20 sporting disciplines and hotel facility which would be available for national teams for camping.

Kwahu Atibiehene and Gyasehene of Kwahu Traditional Area, Barima Kwame Asante Beteani II pledged their commitment to support government's effort to provide sporting infrastructure for the country.

He said, they would stop anyone who attempts to encroach on the 40-acre land where Nkawkaw Park was situated to ensure a proper reconstruction of the facility.

"This is a project that would be useful not only to the Kwahu area but the country at large and we must do well to protect it," he stated.

He urged members of the community to desist from such unlawful encroachments and rather support contractors to complete the project on time.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.