South Africa: Clicks Must Not Kowtow to the EFF's Fascism

10 September 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Natasha Mazzone MP - Chief Whip of the Official Opposition

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on Clicks to put the interests of its customers and employees ahead of the narrow political interests and fascism of the EFF when they meet today.

This past week, the nation has watched as the EFF leadership and some of their quasi-revolutionary followers went on a violent rampage in the name of justice.

As many South Africans rightly condemned the racially insensitive Clicks advert - the EFF opted for a violent response through the intimidation Clicks staff, customers and the media; and the destruction of private property.

While we understand that Clicks temporarily closed its doors in order to provide counselling and support to its staff, it is unfortunate that the company has succumbed to the whims and wills of the EFF when it had a High Court order granting the company an interim interdict against the EFF - prohibiting the party from intimidating and threatening Clicks employees and customers, and from inciting violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks.

Should the EFF have continued with its violence, Clicks would've been well within its rights to seek the help of the South African Police Services (SAPS).

It would be disappointing if Clicks submits to the demands of the EFF during their meeting.

The DA has already expressed great disappointment in the company and other retailers that have pulled TRESemme products from their shelves. We do not believe that consumers and SMME's, that form part of the value chain, should be punished in the process.

