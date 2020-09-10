South Africa: How the Covid-19 Lockdown Impacted On SA's Mental Health

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Orkin, Benjamin Roberts, Narnia Bohler-Muller & Kate Alexander

A survey was conducted in July by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council on how the mental health of South Africans fared under two months of stages 4 and 3 Covid-19 lockdown. It found psychological distress had decreased significantly among black South Africans compared to whites, and identified reasons for the difference.

In May, our University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) Democracy Survey project presented baseline empirical evidence of South Africans' mental health following the onset of Covid-19 in South Africa.

Following two months of infections, deaths and what a recent Economist writer called, "a pandemic of psychological pain", we gathered data in a follow-up survey in early July. We again have a sizeable nationwide sample weighted to Stats SA data by race, age and education.

We can now examine the changes in mental health that have occurred, and how their drivers may vary across our highly unequal and diverse society.

Our soundings were necessarily brief, being gathered mainly via smartphones. But the scientific literature is reassuring that one-item scales, for example for depression, are impressively sensitive and specific.

We said: "Now we want to ask you a question about the effect...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.