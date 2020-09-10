South Africa: DA Warns President Ramaphosa - Fire Public Service Commission Director-General or Face Legal Action

10 September 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dr. Leon Schreiber MP - DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been informed that the disciplinary hearing of the Director-General of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana, will conclude today. This comes after an investigation conducted by advocate Smanga Sethene from the Office of the State Attorney recommended as far back as February that action be taken against Mamphiswana for illegally hiring his mistress as the head of professional ethics at the PSC.

Seven months later, President Cyril Ramaphosa's nonchalant attitude towards such brazen nepotism and corruption at our country's premier public sector watchdog has already cost taxpayers over R1.2 million, as Mamphiswana continued to receive his bloated salary throughout this time. Under relentless DA pressure, Ramaphosa finally suspended Mamphiswana last month - but even then this corrupt ANC cadre continued to receive his salary.

Like millions of South Africans, the DA is sick and tired of Ramaphosa's wasteful delaying tactics in this case. This is the President's final chance. If he does not immediately fire Mamphiswana after concluding the disciplinary hearing, we will investigate the launch of legal action on the basis that the President has failed in his constitutional duty to promote and maintain a high standard of professional ethics in public administration.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.