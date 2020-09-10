South Africa: DA Warns President Ramaphosa - Fire Public Service Commission Director-General or Face Legal Action

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been informed that the disciplinary hearing of the Director-General of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana, will conclude today. This comes after an investigation conducted by advocate Smanga Sethene from the Office of the State Attorney recommended as far back as February that action be taken against Mamphiswana for illegally hiring his mistress as the head of professional ethics at the PSC.

Seven months later, President Cyril Ramaphosa's nonchalant attitude towards such brazen nepotism and corruption at our country's premier public sector watchdog has already cost taxpayers over R1.2 million, as Mamphiswana continued to receive his bloated salary throughout this time. Under relentless DA pressure, Ramaphosa finally suspended Mamphiswana last month - but even then this corrupt ANC cadre continued to receive his salary.

Like millions of South Africans, the DA is sick and tired of Ramaphosa's wasteful delaying tactics in this case. This is the President's final chance. If he does not immediately fire Mamphiswana after concluding the disciplinary hearing, we will investigate the launch of legal action on the basis that the President has failed in his constitutional duty to promote and maintain a high standard of professional ethics in public administration.