South Africa: DA Calls On SANDF Commander-in-Chief, President Ramaphosa, to Clarify ANC's Abuse of Airforce Jet

10 September 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Kobus Marais MP - DA Shadow Minister of Defence

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), to clarify why an ANC-led delegation was able to fly to Zimbabwe to meet with ZANU-PF party officials using a SANDF Airforce jet.

The delegation led by ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, who holds no official government position, met with officials from ZANU-PF. This was not a meeting between the officials of the South African and Zimbabwean governments, but a meeting between the two political parties.

When asked whether he viewed this as an abuse of State resources, Magashule responded, "No. The answer is no." Please see video here.

The DA is absolutely disgusted by the ANC's flagrant abuse of the State machinery, its deliberate muddying of State and party lines and the fact that the South African taxpayer had to sponsor this meeting between the two political parties.

Not only do we call on President Ramaphosa to clarify this brazen corruption by his party, but the DA also calls on the ANC to immediately payback the money that SANDF spent on transporting its party delegation to Zimbabwe.

Given the enormous budget constraints on the SANDF, this theft of scarce resources, compromises the integrity and safety of South Africa.

President Ramaphosa incessantly meanders on and on about corruption and maladministration, yet he continues to turn a blind eye at his own party's complete disregard for the rule of law and the separation of powers.

We must draw a line in the sand when it comes to the ANC's relentless gross abuse of government resources. The State cannot continue to be milked dry in pursuit of the ANC's political ends.

