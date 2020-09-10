Tanzania: Go Digital, Pemba Entrepreneurs Urged

10 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

ENTREPRENEURS in Pemba have been urged to be innovative to improve the quality of their products as an effective way to attract customers and increase sells and income.

"Think outside the box on how to improve your products," Mr Hamad Hassan Chande told entrepreneurs when he facilitated a meeting organised by Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA) with the aim of helping them have quality products.

He advised them not to be afraid and distressed to challenges, and that always the best way is to search for answers to problems and not disappointment, "Search for solutions to challenges, by being creative and innovative."

Chande informed the participants in the meeting that literally, entrepreneurship means determination and boldness in making better decisions in overcoming challenges to move forward in business.

He also encouraged the entrepreneurs to enter the digital world by learning and using social media in communicating, attracting customers, and selling products because internet/online business is unavoidable in improving entrepreneur work in the country.

Ms Fatma Mohamed Juma- one of the entrepreneurs in Pemba thanked TAMWA for the skills building training along with encouraging the use of social media, "We have gained a lot from the meeting. I will start using media to promote my products."

Ms Salama Omar Salum- another entrepreneur said "The workshop has helped me understand ways that we can use to promote our products through social media. We must abandon 'business as usual' attitude of operating."

She said that the entrepreneurs need to make their products better by improving quality and package to compete in the local, regional and international markets, including advertising in multiple languages.

Ms Asha Mussa Omar- TAMWA Resident Officer in Pemba explained that the aim of conducting meetings with entrepreneurs is to discuss challenges and economically empower women engaged in entrepreneurship.

