Tanzania: Hamad Promises Equal Rights, Opportunities for All

10 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

ACT-WAZALENDO's Zanzibar presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad has pledged a new administrative system that will uphold equal rights and opportunities for all, if elected the Isles president.

Speaking at the party's youth-organised symposium here on Tuesday, Maalim Seif said the new system would adhere to the principles of equal rights and opportunities for all citizens irrespective of their political ideologies.

The colloquium, which attracted youths from all three regions of Unguja, was hosted at Kiembe Samaki suburb in Unguja Urban.

The presidential hopeful said should all go well and Zanzibaris endorse him for the top job, he is determined to introduce the new system that will uphold the dignity of all wananchi in the islands.

The system, he said, would respect and observe all human rights, with every citizen enjoying all available social, cultural and economic opportunities irrespective of one's political and religious inclination.

He further explained that the government he aspires to form would adhere to the principles of dignity of Zanzibar people.

Mr Seif, who doubles as his party's national chairman, pledged to transform Zanzibar into a model economy for Tanzania and Africa as a whole.

"My goals are to put in place the foundations that will transform Zanzibar into a country, which other African countries would aspire to emulate," the presidential aspirant said.

Some youngsters who spoke at the conference reminded Mr Seif not to forget them if he were elected.

They asked him to address the unemployment problem that haunts Zanzibar youth without discrimination along political ideologies.

