Tanzania: Vote Wisely, Premier Urges Hai Electorate

MEMBER of CCM Central Committee Kassim Majaliwa has asked residents of Hai to choose leaders who can propel development, putting aside their tribal, religious and political ideologies.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a campaign rally held at the Sadala grounds in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, on Tuesday.

"My fellow Tanzanians, the people of Kilimanjaro and Hai District; you are all aware of the abilities of President John Magufuli in recognising challenges that the people are facing; I am requesting you to give him your votes for him to continue with what he has begun.

"The time has come for people to avoid being driven by minor things but rather choose leaders who will be concerned with your problems and collaborate with you to seek solutions," said Mr Majaliwa.

Mr Majaliwa pointed out that should the people vote for Dr Magufuli for the second term, Mr Saasisha Mafuwe as the Member of Parliament for Hai constituency and all contestants for councillorships.

He said that the CCM manifesto contains good development plans for the people, insisting that they should vote for President Magufuli to supervise the projects for the improvement of people's lives.

The premier also touched on government plans for tackling water shortage in the area through a mega water project worth 520bn/- , from Machame to Arusha.

"Its implementation has begun, all the pipes have been procured. Water tanks will be installed for the people of Hai who reside 12 kilometres away to access the precious liquid," he said.

Besides, another 3.3bn/- has been spent for the extension of LOSAA - KIA water scheme. Areas benefiting from the project include the west, central and south of Masama Ward and KIA Ward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, the government has spent 844m/- for the rehabilitation of Nsanya scheme, Musa Mwinjanga and lower Kikavu.

Uroke-Bomang'ombe has been completed and it is currently serving the people of Machame Uroki, Kwa Sadala, Kware, Romu and Mji wa Hai.

On the other hand, the residents of Hai pledged to vote for CCM candidates, noting that for the past 15 years, the elected opposition camp leaders had done nothing for the development of the district.

Betha Massawe, a resident of the area, saluted the good work of Dr Magufuli and pledged to vote for him, noting that the revival of the Northern route train from Dar es Salaam to Arusha, which had not been operational for the past 30 years as a milestone achievement.

Another resident of Hai, David Kiseyi, said the plan is to vote for CCM because the leaders from the opposition had been doing nothing despite entrusting them with their votes in previous elections.

"President Magufuli has demonstrated great love to us by bringing development projects... we are going to isolate ourselves from all the fanatics and chose leaders who can propel development," noted Kiseyi.