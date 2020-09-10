Tanzania: Pinda, Sumaye Beef Up CCM Force in Manyara

FORMER prime ministers Mizengo Pinda and Frederick Sumaye have teamed up to ensure that CCM retains power through victory in the forthcoming General Election.

Addressing a campaign rally of the ruling party here, Mr Pinda said they would make sure the party and all its candidates emerge victorious, adding that it is possible due to the fact that it serves the interests of the electorate by implementing what it promised in its 2015 - 2020 election manifesto.

Mr Pinda said that peace and tranquility that prevails in the country is due to the perfect policies of the party. He is the coordinator of CCM campaign committees for northern zone regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga.

Mr Sumaye said no party other than CCM could lead the country effectively, saying that President John Magufuli had accomplished a lot in his first five years and so deserved to be given an additional and final term. He expressed regrets for having switched from CCM and joining the opposition.

"I joined the Opposition (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo) thinking that the vehicle had solid tires so that we could pull it and lead the country, only to find out that all were punctured," said Mr Sumaye, who served as PM during the late President Benjamin Mkapa's tenure.

He said Babati people are lucky as the Central Committee of the party approved a candidate who was in the opposition and knows well that side of the politics.

The candidate is Paulina Gekul, who ditched Chadema to join CCM recently.