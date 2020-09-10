Tanzania: Pinda, Sumaye Beef Up CCM Force in Manyara

10 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Juma in Babati

FORMER prime ministers Mizengo Pinda and Frederick Sumaye have teamed up to ensure that CCM retains power through victory in the forthcoming General Election.

Addressing a campaign rally of the ruling party here, Mr Pinda said they would make sure the party and all its candidates emerge victorious, adding that it is possible due to the fact that it serves the interests of the electorate by implementing what it promised in its 2015 - 2020 election manifesto.

Mr Pinda said that peace and tranquility that prevails in the country is due to the perfect policies of the party. He is the coordinator of CCM campaign committees for northern zone regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga.

Mr Sumaye said no party other than CCM could lead the country effectively, saying that President John Magufuli had accomplished a lot in his first five years and so deserved to be given an additional and final term. He expressed regrets for having switched from CCM and joining the opposition.

"I joined the Opposition (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo) thinking that the vehicle had solid tires so that we could pull it and lead the country, only to find out that all were punctured," said Mr Sumaye, who served as PM during the late President Benjamin Mkapa's tenure.

He said Babati people are lucky as the Central Committee of the party approved a candidate who was in the opposition and knows well that side of the politics.

The candidate is Paulina Gekul, who ditched Chadema to join CCM recently.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.