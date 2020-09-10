Ethiopia: Is Politics Really a Dirty Game?

opinion

When I joined the department of political science and international relations (PSIR) at Addis Ababa University five years back, there was a political turmoil in almost all corners of the country. The heat of politics back then hasn't attracted a significant number of students applying for the department. Only twenty students applied. The department hasn't found our relatively smaller number to consider it as a batch. The main reason behind was the fees collected from this small number of students won't be enough to pay for the lecturers.

However, we managed to pay extra and the class began. Many have considered our batch as lunatics mainly because we preferred to join the department during such times of social crisis and political turmoil. Well, we retained our position regardless of the negative attitude the public has towards politics. During our stay in campus studying political science, we came to understand that we have made the right decision as we became awakened of the behaviour of the various political actors such as the state, political parties, interest groups, international organizations et al.

While we were about to complete our third year, the tone of our politics changed with the coming of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed to power. Following the first parliament speech of the Prime Minister and the promising political atmosphere in the country back then, nearly two hundred students applied to join the department of PSIR. As seniors, we asked those freshmen why they chose to join PSIR and almost all replied that it is because of Dr. Abiy. I pause for a moment here and recalled what I have read years back from ShievKhera's book: 'Politics is not a dirty game, rather is the players who are dirty.' Well, case in point.

In Ethiopia, politics is often expressed as electricity; 'No need to get near to politics and electricity' we say. Well, growing up listening to this public perception of politics, I found it really interesting that the expression is right but not the meaning we attached to it. As dangerous as it may be, electricity has made our life easier and efficient. So would politics as long we handle it nice and safe. As one can stay away from electricity and lead his life in the dark; he can also refuse to participate in politics and keep himself in the dark. Therefore, we should change our understating to 'As electricity is dangerous and essential; so is politics.'

The Greek political philosopher Plato is widely known for his proverb, "One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors."And the most renowned eclectic scholar, the American Harold Laswell, added his definition of politics to the discipline of PSIR, "Politics is deciding who gets what when and how." The synthesis of these two would mean that you won't get to decide on your share of the pie if you fail to grasp the basics of political science and be able to actively participate in the political decision making processes such as elections.

The political science scholarship is the most misunderstood subject matter particularly in third world countries where the political culture is so parochial. Regardless of their literacy level, the significant portion of the populace considers politics as a dirty game and hence tends to give deaf ears to everything that has to do with politics. Neither politics (the game) nor politicians (the players) are not that cherished: politicians are considered as experts of telling lies that make promises that they won't ever be committed to and as actors that gamble

on the lives of the majority. "Politics is a dirty game" this has to be a common remark among journalists and religious leaders warning their sheep not to get to it. Parents will quote it to discourage their children who have an ambition in politics. It is, of course, costly to engage in politics in least developing and autocratic states and yet it is our active participation that can transform our society to develop and get us out of autocratic regimes. Keep in mind that King David and King Solomon were politicians too.

It is the quality of the politics that determines the quality of our lives. Therefore, keeping oneself out of the loop and wait for a change is hope in vain. Politics by its nature knocks our door even if we tend to ignore what goes around. No one can get disconnected from the effects of politics. If it is not something that can't be avoided, it should be something we need to deal with properly.

Knowing the basics of politics and engaging in it as actively as we can have so many advantages. Politics helps us to know our rights and responsibilities.

And having awareness about our basic rights and elemental duties as citizens is among the fundamentals of living together as a community and a nation. It determines our engagement with one another and helps us lead a smooth life. As citizens, while we participate in elections, our knowledge of the state, government and political parties besides to the various ideologies they align themselves with would be a firm ground to make informed decisions. It is unfortunate that the parochial (poor) political culture we have had so far is a showcase of how uninformed decisions we have been making. Even in the upcoming national election, most of the voting populace has decided which political party to choose without knowing that party's economic, political and other basic programs. Politics is a day to day experience. It is very dynamic in its nature. Since the landscape changes every day, the knowledge of politics helps us how to position ourselves and respond to the constantly changing platform.

Something is said to be dirty when it changes its state from being clean to unclean. This may mean that once upon a time politics was clean. What makes politics dirty is neither dust nor mud but morally being unclean. When it is compared to a dirty game it looks even worse. A game is an activity with rules performed either alone or with others often with the objective of winning. In order to win one has to compete and contest against his/her opponents. When politics now is referred to as a dirty game, it means it is a morally unclean competition on issues associated with running the government. And if something is dirty and you still have to keep holding it, well you need to clean it up lest the dirt sticks to you.

In principle, politics is never a dirty game. It is not a pursuit of the devil, neither is it a task for one to exclude himself from. It is a noble pursuit, which should be undertaken by those with a genuine love for the community, those with visions and entrusted missions. Politics is not a mere means of securing income. In a nutshell, I am convinced that politics itself is not a dirty game; only, we may have some "dirty" creatures practicing politics. We should therefore not condemn this noble discipline because of the malfeasance of select dishonest individual. We must instead condemn those ill-acting individuals. Having deaf ears, blind eyes and a mute tongue for politics is can't however help us get rid of the crisis we have now. Either to be a good [political] leader or supporter, the knowledge of politics and active participation is of paramount importance. Our active participation will ultimately force the players to play the game well.

Stay Home! Stay Safe!