Tanzania: No Attacks in Tanzania From Mozambique, Mtwara RC

MTWARA Regional Commissioner, Gelasius Byakanwa has said that Tanzania's border with Mozambique is secure even as attacks continue in the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Mr Byakanwa said that the government has beefed up security through several major security operations in all the areas, including alleged smuggling routes.

"Our security organs are very alert and well organized to ensure Tanzania's border with the neighbouring country is safe," he stressed.

The RC made the revelation while responding to information circulating in social media that some Tanzanian soldiers and civilians have been killed in attacks by insurgents in Mozambique.

"As I speak now, there is no military officer or any civilian from Tanzania who has been killed on the Tanzanian border with Mozambique," he said

The RC explained that security officers along the border were strictly monitoring all travellers entering the country from Mozambique, urging Tanzanians living at the border to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their respective areas for security purposes.

"I call upon wananchi, especially those located near Ruvuma River to give us information about people entering the country illegally and people who endanger public security," he said.

The RC stressed the need for Tanzanians travelling to Mozambique to ensure they travel through official routes and carry passports and other travelling documents for safety purposes.

He advised Tanzanians travelling to Mozambique to use Kilambo and Mtambaswala bridges, and that people in border communities should adhere to all instructions issued by local authorities and the central government.

He also asked Tanzanians entering the country from Mozambique to use official routes for security purpose.