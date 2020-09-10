Tanzania: No Attacks in Tanzania From Mozambique, Mtwara RC

10 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi in Mtwara

MTWARA Regional Commissioner, Gelasius Byakanwa has said that Tanzania's border with Mozambique is secure even as attacks continue in the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Mr Byakanwa said that the government has beefed up security through several major security operations in all the areas, including alleged smuggling routes.

"Our security organs are very alert and well organized to ensure Tanzania's border with the neighbouring country is safe," he stressed.

The RC made the revelation while responding to information circulating in social media that some Tanzanian soldiers and civilians have been killed in attacks by insurgents in Mozambique.

"As I speak now, there is no military officer or any civilian from Tanzania who has been killed on the Tanzanian border with Mozambique," he said

The RC explained that security officers along the border were strictly monitoring all travellers entering the country from Mozambique, urging Tanzanians living at the border to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their respective areas for security purposes.

"I call upon wananchi, especially those located near Ruvuma River to give us information about people entering the country illegally and people who endanger public security," he said.

The RC stressed the need for Tanzanians travelling to Mozambique to ensure they travel through official routes and carry passports and other travelling documents for safety purposes.

He advised Tanzanians travelling to Mozambique to use Kilambo and Mtambaswala bridges, and that people in border communities should adhere to all instructions issued by local authorities and the central government.

He also asked Tanzanians entering the country from Mozambique to use official routes for security purpose.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.