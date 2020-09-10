Tanzania: Bolt Introduces E-Taxi in Three Regions

BOLT, the leading on-demand transportation platform in Africa, has launched an affordable ride option dubbed 'Bolt Lite' in Arusha, Mwanza and Dodoma, targeting passengers seeking low budget e-taxi.

Making the revelation in Dodoma, yesterday, Bolt Tanzania Country Manager, Remmy Eseka said the new ride option translates to affordable means of transport to customers and will increase trips, and hence, notable substantial earnings for drivers.

"Our drivers are at the core of our operations, and we truly believe that happy drivers mean a better quality service for clients. This explains why we've been doing extensive reviews to ensure that we continue to provide the best earnings for our driver-partners and remain the most preferred platform by customers," Mr Eseka said.

The new service is optional for Bolt drivers who will allow drivers to take full control of their earnings, whilst offering financial relief for customers from the effects of a prolonged Covid-19 crisis.

"It provides customers with an opportunity to pay less for their trips and still get convenient transportation. The Lite category will feature 1,500cc engine cars and below.

"The category also allows drivers with higher engine capacities to switch between the Lite category and the other regular categories on the Bolt platform," said the manager.

However, he advised drivers to continue eking out a sustainable living in the industry, while also providing excellent service to make sure their passengers have access to reliable and safe transport.

Bolt has more than 30 million clients in over 35 countries across Europe and Africa, whose services range from ride-hailing to micro-mobility with e-scooters and electric bikes to food and package delivery.