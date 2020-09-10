Tanzania: Prof Shemdoe - Govt Ready to Solve Exporters' Snags

10 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Ministry of Industry and Trade, Permanent Secretary, Prof Riziki Shemdoe, said yesterday that the government will solve problems which currently face exporters.

"I promise you that I will forward to relevant authorities the recommendations you have made and the challenges you are facing. I assure you the challenges will be solved," Prof Shemdoe told a meeting of exporters in Dar es Salaam.

He asked exporters to hold similar meetings at least four times a year.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Acting Managing Director, Mr Zachy Mbenna told the meeting that the Foundation was satisfied with the co-operation it was receiving from the government.

"I ask many more Tanzanians to venture into export businesses because there are many opportunities in this sector," Mr Mbenna said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT), Mr Geoffrey Kirenga, called on the government to change policies and laws that were an impediment to export businesses.

"The government has done great things. But there is a pressing need to have policies and laws amended so that the export sector can grow and flourish," he argued.

The meeting was organised by TPSF and facilitated by Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) spearheading public/private dialogues.

