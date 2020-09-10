Ethiopia: Hawassa Textile Factory to Become Industrial Park

ADDIS ABABA - ENA Hawasa Textile Factory is going to be expanded in to an industrial park with an outlay of over 2 billion Birr investment.

Chief Administrator of Sidama Regional State, Desta Ledamo and other government officials laid a cornerstone on Sunday to commence the construction of the expansion project.

The new industrial park that would accommodate 14 shades and other vital services including banks and customs with international standards plans to create 30,000 jobs up on completion.

The construction of the park is expected to be completed during the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year, it was indicated.

State Minister of Trade and Industry, Misganaw Arega noted during the occasion that the Hawasa textile factory has been on the verge of collapse due to lack of leadership and clear vision.

However he added that critical measures being taken over the past two years helped the factory to reinstate.

The private sector engagement as well as government's commitment for industrial development have facilitated the expansion project, the state minister said.

The park is going to be an addition to the 12 industrial parks that are both under operation and construction.

Hawassa Textile Factory located in the city of Hawassa, 273 km from the capital was established over 30 years ago with a support from the government of Italy.