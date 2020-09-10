Ethiopia: Hawassa Textile Factory to Become Industrial Park

10 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - ENA Hawasa Textile Factory is going to be expanded in to an industrial park with an outlay of over 2 billion Birr investment.

Chief Administrator of Sidama Regional State, Desta Ledamo and other government officials laid a cornerstone on Sunday to commence the construction of the expansion project.

The new industrial park that would accommodate 14 shades and other vital services including banks and customs with international standards plans to create 30,000 jobs up on completion.

The construction of the park is expected to be completed during the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year, it was indicated.

State Minister of Trade and Industry, Misganaw Arega noted during the occasion that the Hawasa textile factory has been on the verge of collapse due to lack of leadership and clear vision.

However he added that critical measures being taken over the past two years helped the factory to reinstate.

The private sector engagement as well as government's commitment for industrial development have facilitated the expansion project, the state minister said.

The park is going to be an addition to the 12 industrial parks that are both under operation and construction.

Hawassa Textile Factory located in the city of Hawassa, 273 km from the capital was established over 30 years ago with a support from the government of Italy.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.