Ethiopia: Welcoming the New Year With the Spirit of Synergy

As the dawn of the New Year is just around the corner, Ethiopians should more than ever embrace togetherness and synergy so as to be ready to build a new, democratic Ethiopia through synergy and togetherness.

Nation-building is a continuous process. Though the previous generations had their own merits and demerits, the one thing that makes them worth of praise is that they managed to pass down an independent country to this generation. And what Ethiopia's modern day thinking demands from the present generation is to correct past mistakes and build on this and other similar past achievements to realize a better future.

Though the different nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia are diversified linguistically and culturally, there are also several other cultural, psychological, religious and social make ups that unite them.

In the past, the peoples of Ethiopia stood together to defend their homeland from foreign aggressions including during the celebrated Adwa Victory which made the country one of the only two independent countries during the times of colonization. This legacy is one of the defining features of Ethiopians and Ethiopia that bestow a sense of pride on the next generation. That is why it is said, there is glue that always makes Ethiopians united despite the diversity among them.

For long, Ethiopians have managed to balance their unity and diversity. This is a fact. However, in the past four or five decades, the so-called elite and some foreign powers masterminded the emergence of a new trend which promotes division rather than unity in diversity.

Many commentators feared that this sense of division would be the reason for the country to be disintegrated particularly during transitional times. But the peoples of Ethiopia proved this wrong repeatedly and managed transitional times very wisely. Particularly, their strong tie, long history of mutual coexistence and bond helped Ethiopians to avoid failing into this kind of trap.

Ethiopia embraced a federal system almost three decades ago to address the age long questions of self-rule for the peoples of Ethiopia. Yet, there remains a long journey ahead of us to build a democratic culture and lay a solid foundation for unity in diversity.

As has been witnessed in the past three decades, the so called federal system was a hoax as the TPLF-dominated government and its security apparatus repeatedly interfered in each and every affair of the states. This, coupled with the lack of democracy, has been one of the major reasons for the youth to protest and brought about the change.

True, since the start of the reform, there have been gaps in maintaining rule of law and a lot of unfortunate and sad incidents here and there which resulted in the death and displacement of innocent civilian. But as Ethiopians are on the verge of welcoming the New Year with a new spirit of forgiveness and togetherness and the country is in transition and experiencing democratic reform, citizens are expected to demonstrate the wisdom of the past.

It is the responsibility of all Ethiopians to support the change and the reform initiatives to realize a genuine federal system. They have to be the ones to bring solutions to the country's problems and instill in the youth a strong sense of unity in diversity. In this regard, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's concept of Medemer can be considered a stepping stone to build a better future.

The Premier's catchword "Medemer," which is also the title of his book, has brought about diverse interest groups from home and abroad for same cause. The very basic foundation of the concept and the book is to give local solutions to local problems. In addition, it is set to build on previous political social and diplomatic successes of the past rather than staring from anew as has been tradition in Ethiopian politics.

Using this thinking and other indigenous knowledge and the age-long tradition of harmonious coexistence as a spring board, Ethiopians have to demonstrate strong commitment in welcoming the New Year to realize a better future.