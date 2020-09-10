Ethiopia: 'If One Fails to Accumulate the Wealth That the Past Brought, Then There Will Be a Backlog of Work for Today, That Is a Liability to Our Present and Future,' PM Abiy Ahmed

interview

Today is the last day of the year in the Ethiopian calendar, 2012. Tomorrow, Ethiopia and Ethiopians would turn digit to 2013. In connection with the New Year, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) held a special exclusive interview with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) that was broadcast on September 08, 2020. The premier deep dived into the bedrock of the current reforms being undertaken, explained the chasm that had put the country into a brink of collapse before the advent of the reform, and dealt with the major achievements undertaken thus far.

Here is excerpt from the translation of the first part of the interview.

What is your impression about the upcoming Ethiopian New Year?

I believe that time is a measured asset that embraces so many blessings. The past had all what was needed in abundance. The same applies to the present and future. Time passes. But within its linear trajectory, it enables us to garner knowledge, experience, wealth that would serve as a springboard to the present activities. There is also a possibility to miss these opportunities. As such, if one fails to accumulate the wealth that the past brought, then there will be a backlog of work for today, that is a liability to our present and the future as well.

My perception of time, as I always argue, goes in three perspectives. The past helped us accumulate all those blessings and is likely to inherit a liability from the past if misused, and there are strengths and weaknesses today that have a direct bearing with the past, of course. There is hope and peril that the future holds, too. To cut a long story short, clearly, there an affluent asset from the past, there is strength today and the future holds hope in a store. Diametrically opposite to this, there are a backlog of tasks that rolled in from the past, there is weakness today and the future also holds peril. This is the way how I perceive time.

What kind of changes are you and your companions have envisioned?

"Ethiopia" is a huge framework comprising people who possess diverse languages, identities, customs, traditions, cultures and religions. You cannot define Ethiopia in a single sentence or concept. But, there are four major pillars that reinforce Ethiopia. The three of these major pillars had critically been harmed, and the fourth one as well has also its limitations. It is a

matter of time that Ethiopia cannot stand upright with its aforesaid critical pillars destroyed. There is no gainsaying the fact that the country collapses if the three pillars miss the intended target. The pillars must be reinstated in their proper foundations. One of the pillars is ultra-structure that embraces religion, customs, heritages and the like. Politically speaking, this structure also represents the media, civil society and others. An institution that existed for millennia, for example, The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, that is an important institution to the ultra-structure, had been split into two synods. So had been the Muslim community and the Protestant community. Reconciling the differences and mending the fractures of the institutions would look like an easy task today, but it had been an uphill journey. The harm on the institutions amounts to the destruction of heritages, customs... that is manifested in brotherhood, solidarity, love, trust and whatnot.

It had been the government that was weakening the institutions; the government was the cause of the splits and divisions. Hence, bringing the institutions back to their positions is so important to rescue the ultra-structure. What is more, Civil Societies (CSO) and Media are important to the advancement of the society, but there were legal restrictions that critically harmed CSOs' operations. Equally, the media were devastated so much, jamming, blocking websites, intimidation and the like were rampant. Hence, we bring these back to normal taking various measures including the improvement of laws.

If you are a wealthy person, there is a classification within the rich and you are labeled either a 'developmental' or 'rent seeker' in the previous narration and the same is true for the educated and the youth. The narration was very dangerous and divisive that we were on the verge of losing national identity.

To change this narration, what we did first was dismantling the EPRDF's structure and replacing it with Prosperity Party. The measure has a paramount importance in putting the reform path at the right direction and it is a master of the reform agenda. The establishment of Prosperity Party is the pick of the reform goals and it is one of the historical phenomena that will have a lasting impact in Ethiopia's future journey.

The narration and philosophy of Prosperity is centered in promoting love, forgiveness, consensuses, friendship, fraternity, prosperity, and change. The narration might not be well understood by some people today, as the roots of the divisive narration blossomed and have caused impacts after several years. When we internalize mutual understanding, co-existence and teamwork, we will get the nation that we want to create.

We immensely used to employ, appoint, give and forbid based on the dichotomy of 'ours and theirs' thought and we had not entertained a national identity. So, we employed the second pillar to change this narration.

The third and the most critical pillar is intra-structure. It constitutes system and institutions. If a country fails to establish institutions or lacks the capacity to put in place organized and hierarchical institutions with clear objectives and ways to execute tasks and duties, it cannot stand as a nation as the system is highly affected.

To cite a few practical examples, we have law enforcement agencies namely the National Defense Force, Defense Ministry, National Intelligence Center, the Information Network Security Agency, the Federal Police, the Addis Ababa Police, the Financial Intelligence Centre and the Attorney General that people could not dare to even mention them publicly, contrary to today's fashion.

The executive body was also unable to evaluate the law enforcement agencies and make corrections and adjustments. Those institutions were totally untouchable. They could detain people without trials and torture inmates, extract people and forbid entry into the country, totally devoid of legal principles.

We come to understanding that a mere appointment or removal of officials could not bring the desired outcome in these law enforcement organs and we have been hugely engaged in changing both the officials and the thoughts of the institutions. The Defense Forces new strategy document in this regard portrays the way how the country builds a professional national army.

The same is true in the police force and intelligence center and the system we employ to reform these institutions have brought about significant success in the security sector. Now, as many people witness our plan is successful, they tend not to give appropriate weight to our achievements. But the truth is that we could not simply bring such huge success in the defense, intelligence, cybersecurity or police force.

Due to the failure of these organizations, the country was forced to witness grand embezzlement, fraud, nepotism and loss and we have witnessed the intra-structure of the organizations were void. The law enforcement organs were occupied by few powerful individuals who were teamed up to ensure their own benefits and they were not places for Ethiopians to willingly join them to serve their country by their knowledge and virtue.

Concerning the economy, the Ethiopian Roads Authority, Ethio-telecom, Ethiopian Airlines, Metals and Engineering Corporation, sugar, rail and other critical economic institutions could hardly serve the economy and they were tools to help few amass undeserved profit at the expense of the mass.

Excluding Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio-telecom, the organizations were insolvent and had the aggregate 600 billion Birr debt mostly acquired from local financial institutions. The organizations' accumulated debt surpassed Ethiopia's total budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year, the highest in history, by hundred billion Birr and plus.

Due to this huge debt, the institutions were not able to be sold, operate or access loan. For instance, 99 percent of the total asset of the Ethiopian Electric Power was in debt and the company was not preferred by any foreign firm to purchase.

This huge debt is not only affected the companies, but also the lending institutions are challenged by the non-performing loan and the banks could not collect what they borrowed and the situation has caused an adverse impact on the national economy. After conducting a detailed study, the current government has decided to shift the loan from the companies' shoulder to its own thereby making the latter freely operate.

The majority of these organizations were dominated by people from similar ethnic background and now the situation has been changed. If the police force is led by an official from Southern Ethiopia, defense by Amhara, and intelligence by Oromo, the inclusivity and professionalism that we have created in the security organs enabled the people of Ethiopia to stand for common goal and the same is true in financial institutions.

Forgetting these things is overlooking the pillars constituting the nation building endeavor and if we are not able to lay the foundation for the establishment of institutions properly, we are not able to build the nation.

Comparatively speaking, better activities witnessed in the pre-reform period in the construction sector such as the construction of roads and buildings. Despite quality-related challenges and shortcomings in executing projects within the set time table, attempts have been made to build condominium houses and expand the country's road network.

However, without infrastructure, superstructure and ultrastructure, infrastructure alone could not sustain the country so long. The reform stressed that all pillars of the nation should be built at a time and had a belief that a country rests in one pillar could be easily unraveled. Since assuming of public power, one of the primary tasks of the reform leadership is putting the pillars at the right place and has been registered a huge success in this regard.

Without deconstructing the existing institutions through employing cohabitation and reforming the staff and the thought process through training and appointments, we explore a new method that is very crucial to Ethiopia's future journey. We give equal consideration for the four pillars. Concerning infrastructure, we give emphasis to execute projects without delay and maximum quality and the conciliation of the four pillars with a view to putting the country in the solid base.

Do you regard the past two years and plus were successful in delivering the reform agenda?

People see reform from different perspectives and most people have difficultly to foresee the reform outcomes.

How do you assess the general activities being done on the topic of widening the political landscape of the country and related aspects as of the time you took office?

To start with, by their very nature, when human beings are freed from a certain problem shackling their hands and feet, they fail to recall the past in the blinking of an eye. Back in the day, earlier than the reform took shape, around 45,000 Ethiopians residing in every corner of the world were not able to return home, armed opposition political parties were fighting for the freedom of the nation being in neighboring countries. There were as well several people residing in a wide spectrum of the world and labeled as terrorists. It is no secret that many Ethiopians were suffering in various prions of the country and under the yoke of oppression.

By the same token, print and electronic media outlets of the country were not free to report anything they sought after as they wished. They were muffled from reporting the truth, and websites were blocked. Media jamming was witnessed time after time and everything was complicated. What is more, the whole thing was moving into uncharted waters.

Following the labyrinth of the country, civic societies failed to discharge their duties and responsibilities as they pleased. Additionally, there was no justice all over the country. As ill-luck would have it, quite a lot of things that did not match with the culture of the people were exercised again and again.

Furthermore, government institutions could not to work together. They were carrying out activities in a scattered manner and on their own right. The government as well failed to reprimand those who could not register fruitful results. Simply put, some groups were doing whatever they wanted as they wished. At that specific point, as most people in and out of the system were not that interested, they were coming up with a wide spectrum of ideas regarding the way out.

In the speech I made to the parliamentary, I said opposition parties are contestant parties. They are not enemies. They generate alternative ideas. They should return home. As everybody is well aware of this reality on the ground opposition parties residing in America, Europe and Eritrea were able to return home safe and sound without any problems, and prisoners were released. More to the point, we managed to make peace with Eritrea in the shortest possible time, and the print and electronic media outlets of the country to accomplish their obligations as they desired.

Likewise, we have made democratic institutions like the electoral board, courthouse, human rights commission to perform their duties and responsibilities on their own without the interference of anyone. I would say, we have been putting the whole thing into effect based on what we said in the parliament.

Some people see the ongoing reform dividing into phases. They argue that hate speech, fabricated stories, extremism, and other things have been taking place following the existing situation of the country and thus exposing the country to trouble. Some also argue that these complications are very important to change the previous situation nationwide. Besides, not taking measures when one passes certain redlines has resulted in the aforementioned problems. What is your say on this?

Honestly speaking, we cannot bring in trouble-free change across the country. As a baby cannot be born without labor, change as well cannot take place without encountering problems. But understanding those problems, thwarting them as well as sustaining the country are expected from every one of us. By the same token, there were a lot of complicated problems regarding the reform surfacing in the length and breadth of the country. Inch by inch, as time goes by, the predicaments could get to the bottom of the problem down the road.

Putting all kidding aside, there is one problem one has to understand. People who lead and support the reform, and those who expect results from the reform should consider the reform as an expectant mother. When a pregnant mother feels hungry, she does not feel hungry alone, but the child in the womb as well feels hungry. When she feels thirty, the kid in her womb as well feels thirsty. As of the time, she becomes pregnant; she embarks on changing her lifestyles.

Those who support this reform have to think wisely and work hard as well as exert relentless effort to bring about change. It is not a miracle simply to be garnered with mere wish and empty hope. If we run activities as per the requirements of the reform, we will come up with the desired change and deed as much as possible.

It is obvious that everyone has given meaning for the reform as per their intention and level of understanding. Based on this, some are for the reform, some stand against it and even there are people who have remained at the middle ground. Even some are heard of saying that the Premier's public support is not as it was at the beginning of the reform. Many are expounding it through social media. Do these matters worry you?

Good. The parameter to measure support in our country does have its own shortcomings. For instance, if we take social media as a parameter to measure support, it will provide people with a distorted interpretation. However, I strongly believed that the government has an escalated support; even I can show you with reliable evidences.

Our government does have a wider support from corner to corner. Our plan to plant 5 billion tree seedlings can be cited as a case in point in this regard. For instance, if the President of America plans this; he cannot achieve it unless using financial capacity or technology. Surprisingly, over 25 million people withstanding the cats and dogs rain, buying seedlings, digging holes by their own right, planted over 5 billion trees. Neither China nor America could do this given they are capable of executing many things. Not only are Ethiopians supporters but they are also well determined and diligent to wholeheartedly ensuring prosperity with the incumbent. On the one hand, we completed the tree seedling plantation fifteen days earlier the set time as we have people not only change their mind but many have bought the idea and internalized it.

Second, when we declare to develop Addis Ababa, without any hesitation, people helped the government collect 2 billion Birr within a single night as many were committed to support the grand idea putting trust upon us that we pump the finance to the intended target. We did a wonderful deed and it is going to be officially launched soon. Let's cite the case of the Renaissance Dam, too. Obviously, before the reform, the support was to some extent declined, but after the reform the public tempo to support the Dam is highly increasing especially with the presence of COVID-19.

The public at large has provided us with money, labor, and time for the successful accomplishment of our mutual contracts, public-government promises. If community hygiene is declared, dining for Ethiopia is announced, no one is backtracked.

A number of mesmerizing activities have also been carried out via a sense of voluntarism. With regard to the intention of expanding classrooms to foster the fight against Corona, a range of steps are taken. For example, the Oromia State constructed over 28,200 additional classrooms assuming that class expansion due to COVID-19 is applied and admitting students is allowed with a view to teaching 20 or 30 students in a class. Latrines were dug, libraries are constructed, and books are funded. Simply, the general public is willing and well cooperative in whatever we request.

For instance, for the last ten years we were shouting that Haromaya Lake dried, what shall we do? Now Haromaya is full of water. That is why we now and then shout about the importance of tree plantation. You can also see Abijatta Lake. This lake was about to vanish, but now it is recovering thanks to the effort of tree plantation. To your surprise, our natural resources, dams, wildlife protections start bearing fruits. Various lakes are filled with water, which has not yet been witnessed for over 40 or 50 years.

The public is standing by our side; it could never be blamed as all walks of life have supported what we have been doing. "All what I requested is highly supported by the public, and I would like to thank all."

If you say, the public will be seen whenever the election comes, let's see it at the right time since election is going to be conducted this year. As far as I am concerned, public support is measured in line with my requests and positive actions taken. Any African government could hardly meet to ends like this.

With regard to agriculture, cluster farming is practically exercised following the philosophy of 'Medemer'. There are no separated plots of lands, but infringed minds these days. In the agriculture sector, no clashes are witnessed now as all actors have understood the concept of Medemer. Once the government called on all concerned to till all the land and no land will be left uncultivated.

Excessive productivity is expected this year as every farmer and supporting professionals have well accepted the call of Medemer and arduously worked to hit the set target. Frankly speaking, the public is actively listening to the government and acting accordingly to bring about change. Public support is as it was even beyond the reform commencement.

It is well recognized that the two houses prolonged the time of election due to COVID-19. As cited in your recent discussion with different political parties, the Tigray State is going to conduct an election. And your government declared that no army measure is taken at all. Two things here: many have said that at any kind of conspiracy and attack, there are TPLF officials and the Tigray people is under oppression devoid of the national reform. Many are suffering from a range of problems. The people of Raya and Wolkait are still in serious trouble following the election. In what way what you said earlier could be reconciled with this fact?

We consider and think our [Federal Government] relations with the Tigray State based on our peoples in Tigray. Any measure on Tigray state directly depends on whether it affects or benefits the people. Before taking any measure, we consider the outcome from the perspective of benefiting the people of Tigray. The people of Tigray demand democracy and prosperity. It is improper to affect the people of Tigray while trying to halt the illegal group without tangible principles.

The people of Tigray are our people. Today, we never want to take wrong measures on the Tigray people that regret us tomorrow. This is the first principle.

Regarding the Tigray election, the election is a moon election and a moon election is like a moon house. A moon house means, sometimes the kebele chairperson may notice when you are building the house somewhere and sometimes neither notice you nor keep silent just observing you. However, those who build a moon house never sleep because they know that they are illegal. They consider every noise at night even the passing of vehicles as a dozer is coming to demolish their houses. The moon house will be demolished one day. Thus, we say that this election is a moon election because it is an illegal one like a moon house.

In Ethiopia, it is only legitimate to held elections based on the authorization of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE). "I want to make aware the Ethiopian citizens and competitive parties that the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) is a leader of the state like Prosperity Party up to the election postponement. TPLF's stay on power depends on whether winning or losing the coming national election not on this fictitious election. Beyond this, any Iquib and Idir collection is not our bigger headache. Currently, TPLF is leading the state and TPLF will continue even after this moon election. If TPLF is not willing to participate in the next parliamentary or national election, it will be illegitimate, null and void."

That is why I want to give less value to this moon election. Any party that does not participate in the coming national election that will be held in the next nine to ten months will not have any representation in the parliament.

We never interfere in any attention-seeking and chaotic dramas rather than marching forward keeping our main objective.

No doubt, this election is illegal; we should not consider it as an election. This is not an election. Any election to be an election, it should be led by the NEBE. We have to consider this as a symposium or Idir. If the Idir collection's result is not against the legitimate government, it is not necessary to engage in and consume time on this agenda. We should consider any measure and its outcomes before implementation. Currently, Tigray state is in difficult situation. There is no access to clean drinking water and health facilities in the state. COVID-19 and poverty are also expanding which are exerting challenges in the people of Tigray. People's development demand is not fulfilled. It is better if we focus on soft power and solve people's problems. Unless using power to avoid the illegal group, we will affect the people.

Few people think that there are numerous militias in Tigray and that is why the government retreats from using power. It is wrong. The number of a militia is not a matter in a war. However, with whom we are going to war is the issue. I do not believe that war is necessary for the present Ethiopia.

"I never want to be on the side of those who demand war. I want to send one facemask to protect Tigreans from COVID-19 rather than one bullet to attack them.

The current group will go away. It is led by an old thinking and mindset and it is unnecessary to clash and dry with this group. This group's mentality is dry and it will disappear soon when its pocket dries. It is unnecessary to consume time on this agenda rather we march forward.

TPLF is not in a position to halt our prosperity and development. Therefore, it is not necessary for us to engage in confronting a group that is not in a position to challenge our journey of prosperity.

Some says that the implementation of projects and priority are in accord with the PM personal interest. For example, beautifying sheger should not be taken as a matter of priority. In connection with this what was the performance of other projects and addressing public demands that were supposed to be implemented over the preceding year?

One cannot realize projects with a mere plan and target exemplifying that an athlete cannot be awarded since he leads some first rounds. The ultimate trophy is given after he crosses the last line.

Had we known giving priority and identifying our first target, the country would never have been remained poor with weak government. Our main problem is inability to identify the prior agenda of the country.

People who disseminate information like this are those who have no adequate information or those who deliberately do for their gaining. As we assumed power, the government's budget has shown advancement, such budget is being allocated for projects and public demands. For example, there had been complaints over road infrastructure development. So we are striving to address such public quest.

Concerning our power projects, we are able to fill water the GERD, the Koisha project and Negelle Dawa are accumulated waters and began to produce energy. We have also accomplished 12 Industrial Parks development while we are on the verge of accomplishing sugar factories and able to produce more than 600 thousand quintals. There is no project we ignore and abandon. We have also registered remarkable results in the construction of public buildings like the completion of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia's and that of INSA.

It is important to understand that we are finalizing various projects including buildings, roads, and large dams. We are bringing about significant changes in the agricultural sector. Though we are performing all these, our capacity and scale cannot be limited to this. We can create an image that transforms the country by coordinating capital and capability.

Sheger Beautification Project reflects this. We used no penny from the government coffer to Sheger and Entoto projects. It is all in all conducted by aid from individuals and other entities. What if they haven't supported us? We would do what we have already begun, finalizing the buildings, the roads and the dams including GERD; nothing is left aside.

I do not buy what few people may state that the projects should not be a priority. What I believe is for instance Entoto forest has been there for over a century. Making it a recreational hub for people where they refresh, read and any recreational stuffs by investing a little bit in it pays off in immense.

If you go to Sheraton today, you see people posing for a picture by the fence. Why don't we let Ethiopians get greenery and parks than making such places something a luxury? It is our duty to bring about their peace, happiness and create convenient situations.

Sheger project, though it consumed zero budget from the government, it is the pride of Ethiopia in by anyone's standards; it showcases the country's potential. Such kind of projects should be multiplied by 20, 40 and 50. Doing so enables the nation to create job for thousands of citizens. On one hand, only Entoto and Sheger can provide a job for thousands of citizens.

It can be utilized to host various events, conferences and wedding ceremonies and what have you. People with middle or high income can go to Mombasa, Dubai or Bangkok. While doing this for oneself with a lavish cost, it is not fair to present the development such parks and destinations in Addis as something which is not a priority.

Primarily, flowers and beauty are needed in Ethiopia. They should be seen first here. That is Ethiopia's standards. Let alone Ethiopia, even Dubai and other countries with less convenient landscape have flowers. Therefore, Ethiopia deserves such kind of beauty and it pleases anyone who stands there and looks at it. Undermining such achievements is hard to accept. Why so? Because I hear a few critics and it needs reference even to criticize. If a person who visited Dubai, China or America compares these with Sheger, the difference so huge.

What were the core problems you've found out in your first evaluation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam?

Prior to the reform, we were so many times promised that the Dam impound water. But it stayed without holding water for years. It was not because of lack of evaluation and understanding from the government's side. Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, as an engineer, is the right person to easily understand the case.

However, the oligarchs did allow neither him nor the Minister of Water and Energy to exhaustively examine the problem and take corrective measures. It is not because they did not know the problem but the existing condition was not convenient to address the hurdles.

The second problem is leadership. Some parts rather need expertise. It is easy to say the Dam is constructed by Ethiopians; it is the largest dam in Africa. It is true, there is no such a huge dam not only in Ethiopia but in Africa. The core work of the Renaissance Dam is the electromechanical work. Throughout the world, there are less than five electromechanical companies that produce, supply and fix. It needs big knowledge.

The project's contract was first given to Salini Impregilo to carry out the whole process and deliver. But in the meantime, the electromechanical work was snatched from Salini and given to METEC. Salini works only on the construction work and the construction work by nature needs inbuilt turbines. Unless the inner part is completed the whole construction cannot be finalized.

METEC is not experienced in this field except mere willing to carry out. The problem with the works started was not only the delay but also of quality. If we completed the Dam with that performance, it would be risky. So there were professional comments and evaluations. The first measure was to adjust the leadership at a board level.

However, it is not enough to adjust only the leadership but it is necessary to assign new and responsible leadership. Assigning new leadership and conducting critical discussions with experts and Salini, finally, we reached a consensus, went through the construction and achieved the first water impoundment. But with the existing trend, no doubt the Dam would not hold water even next year. Therefore, the Dam's construction would not be successful. But, we acted on the contrary.