Ethiopia: Maintaining FDI Progress Through Resolving Loopholes of Industrial Parks

In recent years, one can witness industrial parks development in every corner of Ethiopia. With no doubt, the government has been working tirelessly day in day out so as to grapefruits from the industry sector. Apart from establishing the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC), the incumbent has been exerting every effort to attract multinational investors.

Embarking on industrial park development, Ethiopia has attracted foreign direct investment (FDI), generated revenue, staged technology and skill transfer as well as created ample jobs.

The role of investment, especially foreign direct investment (FDI), in driving economic growth and development has been considered as major. FDI leads to economic growth and productivity increasing in the economy as a whole. Investment incentive packages, cheap labor and access to market with its attractive investment and legal framework, the country is suitable for FDI.

The recent report indicated that there has been an increase in FDI to developing countries with variations across regions and countries. Developing countries like Ethiopia have always been concentrated in attracting FDI. However, policy barriers have been determining it.

According to recent documents, the policy barriers to trade and investment have affected the attraction of FDI in many countries for long periods of time as FDI is increasingly looking for sticky places in the web of global production processes. And thus in need of good economic fundamentals such as market size and growth, good quality and appropriate skills and infrastructure, and local technological capabilities.

In Ethiopia, over the past years, FDI has been contributing to the development strategies for the technology and economy it provides. The investment especially FDI in industrial parks and out of them has been creating thousands of permanent and temporary job opportunities for citizens.

For instance, during this difficult time, the influx of foreign direct investment in Ethiopia has created around 40,000 permanent and temporary job opportunities for its citizens in the past fiscal year, according to the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC).

Mekonnen Hailu,Commission (EIC)Public Relation and Communications Director told the Ethiopian Herald that despite the global situation due to pandemic, FDI has created over 40,000 permanent and temporary employment opportunities over the past fiscal year. And it has played its role in job creation.

Agriculture, services and manufacturing sectors within and out of industrial parks are widely created jobs for many citizens, he said. About 80 percent of the jobs went to women and are intended to help them cope with their socio-economic challenges.

However, due to the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Commission struggled to achieve its overall plan, he stated.

"Although COVID-19 has challenged the investment sector, some foreign and local companies have used the outbreak as a boon and a disguise, shifting their operations to manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Before that, the challenge observed was to meet the local PPE including the demand for face masks. Apart from generating hard currency, the relocation of operations has enabled the country to meet its local demand for PPE at a fair price."

According to him, apparel manufacturing companies at Hawasa Industrial Park and other overseas companies play their part in producing standard face masks and other products.

These companies have done a lot in addressing the local PSA shortage and generating hard currency.

Companies have supported their employees and have become profitable during this difficult time. The government has committed itself to further promoting foreign direct investment and attracting it to the country. And also it is facilitating FDI to create more job opportunities. As a result, the volume and impact of FDI has been playing an important role to register economic growth and ensure overall development. In the just ended Ethiopian fiscal year, for instance some 240 foreign investors received a license to invest in Ethiopia, he pointed out.

During this difficult time, FDI in industrial parks started replacing the local domestic capabilities in import substitution especially PPE demand. FDI is now seen as crucial in increasing production and job opportunities.

World Investment Report reaffirmed that Ethiopia is one of the top performing African countries in FDI flow over the last years. Although, FDI flows to Africa continued to decline in 2016, some diversified producers of East Africa registered strong FDI in 2016, with Ethiopia attracting more inflows than ever before.

Ethiopia became one of the largest recipients of FDI in the continent posting strong and record growth (up 46 percent to 3 billion USD). Much of this achievement is derived from investments in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

Ethiopia was the biggest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recipient in the Eastern Africa region and the Fifth largest FDI destination in Africa in 2018, the report stated. Accordingly, FDI inflow into Ethiopia was generated over 3.3 billion USD. in short, the country is still the biggest FDI recipient in the Eastern Africa region and the fifth largest FDI destination in Africa as a whole, it added.

In Africa, Ethiopia is one of the few countries where the bulk of FDI inflow went to the manufacturing sector largely due to investment in industrial parks. The current status clearly shows that the policy of the government is encouraging FDI flows into productive sectors.

In recent years, international cooperation on the development of industrial parks has increased.

Industrial parks can make important contributions to growth and development. The short-term benefits of parks include attracting investment, creating jobs and enabling countries to boost their manufactured exports.

In Ethiopia, every year, thousands of young people are graduating from different higher education institutions. Some graduates get a chance to find industrial parks, located in various parts of the country. So, establishing and expanding the number of industrial parks in different parts of the country is important to uphold the increasing number of youth graduates by creating additional jobs.

Various international companies from China, South Korea, America, Italy and other countries are specializing in manufacturing export-oriented textile and garment products. As part of the government's greater economic ambition of transforming the country into the manufacturing powerhouse of Africa, Ethiopia is aiming to have a great share of job opportunities in industrial parks. For this to happen, various efforts have been exerted to realize the country's vision of becoming a light manufacturing hub.

By and large, the industrial parks will enable the country to boost economic growth and enhance international competitiveness. Apart from creating jobs, parks are attracting foreign direct investment and transferring technology as well as benefiting people residing in their surrounding areas.

According to scholars, industrial parks (Special Economic Zones) can act as catalysts of economic growth. They can improve competitiveness and facilitate economic transformation. Thus, working aggressively to boost the promising achievements is imperative.

Following the current national reform including the economic reforms, many foreign investors are increasingly flowing to Ethiopia. Moreover, the government has been trying to solve problems that investors have been facing.

Massive supply of infrastructure such as electricity, road access, telecommunication and excellent airway in the country has directly contributed to the ever increasing FDI growth and job creation in Ethiopia.