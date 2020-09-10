Ethiopia: Multifaceted Benefits of Urban Waste Investment

Urban dwellers collect natural resources from rural areas which end up being used as food, fuel, clothing, utensils, and industrial raw materials. The person or institution that gets natural resources rarely uses them up in their entirety. Therefore, there are always substances which are discarded after primary use and then resulting in waste which has undesirable consequences on the environment.

It is understandable that human beings throw away the unusable or the no longer usable part of the natural resources because it is out of place in homes or institutions. But, there are always possibilities of recycling and reusing these matters if the right mix of policies and technologies are there. Various species feast upon what human beings throw away as waste.

Once, former Director-General of the Environmental Protection Authority of Ethiopia Tewolde Gebre (PhD) said that some of these species directly or as vectors make us feel ill. The unused or used biological resources collects from urban areas and thrown away as waste in disposal sites. That is why Addis Ababa's biological waste has been heaped up at Reppi.

As it is part and parcel of the city which is expanding, it makes sense to clean up Addis Ababa by eliminating the waste from Reppi. How? Burning it would be an answer. But then, how about the obvious harm to residents who would be forced to inhale the smoke and incur the severe health consequences?

The agreement between Ethiopian electric power and Cambridge Industrial Engineering Company created a situation that the waste could be used to bring about social, economic and environmental benefits apart from removing it. As per the agreement, the company used state of the art technologies and practices to collect the gas that has been subjecting human beings to the stench, burn that stinking gas, and generate electricity with the heat that the burning generates. Recently, this writer had the opportunity to visit the Reppi waste to energy facility.

Things have now changed. Instead of suffering from home due to the stench, human beings can then sit with added electricity to the grid. "That gives us light at night, that cooks food, that runs the washing machine to clean our clothes, that heats the water to clean our bodies, that brings pictures and sound to our television screen, etc. this alone would have been enough of a boon.

But there is more. "Most of the stench from Reppi comes from the gas which we call methane," Dr.Tewolde said "this sticking gas also causes us another major harm. As every one of us knows, global warming is threatening us with massive climate change and global warming arises from the greenhouse gases that we emit into the atmosphere trapping the heat that is generously given to us by the sun as the energy to power all life.

When present in excess, even what gives us life can take that life away. One of the most potent greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere to thus threatening life is this stinking methane."

Its ability to trap heat in the biosphere is 24 times greater than that of carbon dioxide."Therefore, through burning methane to generate electricity also produces the greenhouse gas that everyone of us continually breath out, this gas, which we call carbon dioxide, has only 4 percent of the heat trapping capacity of methane," Dr. Tewolde said.

Ethiopia's plan is to develop along a green economic path and become a middle income country with zero net gas emission by 2025. This is not to imply that human beings will stop breathing.

The need to remove carbon dioxide that we breathe out and emit from various economic activities is one of our main reasons for trying to make Ethiopia's forests as extensive and as well managed as possible.

The increased vegetation cover, especially the forests, would then suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and change it into standing biomass through photosynthesis. Therefore, besides increasing electricity supply, "the Reppi waste to energy plan is set to change the methane that continually leaks out of the dump and help us in achieving our aim of making Ethiopia a zero net greenhouse gas emitter or carbon neutral by 2025," Dr. Tewolde said.

Together with the biomass that comes into Addis Ababa from rural areas to produce methane at Reppi. The mineral nutrients that are continued in those rural areas enrich the soil through nutrient cycling and thus more effectively producing more biomass resources. If these mineral resources do not go back to the rural areas, those areas will gradually become nutrients deficient and thus less capable of producing biomass in a sustainable manner.

Therefore, besides generating electricity from the biological waste, the leftover sludge is also dried up and sent back to the rural areas as organic fertilizer. This can easily be done and fetch additional income.

Indeed, the Reppi project now contribute to nation's electric grid, save Addis Ababa from the stench that has been coming out of Reppi and helps improve our health as well as reduce our climate change footprint.

Though the effort made so far is promising, it does not mean that it is adequate. More tasks remain to be done in changing the resource wealth to income. For this to happen, apart from raising the awareness of the society towards handling waste resources, encouraging investors to engage in the sector is of paramount importance. What is more, states should learn from the best experience of Addis Ababa in managing wastes and creating jobs for citizens.