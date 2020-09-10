Ethiopia: Office Plans to Raise Two Bln Birr for GERD Construction in 2013

10 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye Tilahun

ADDIS ABABA - The Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) said it is planning to raise two billion birr from the public in 2013.

Office Media and Communication Director, Hailu Abraham told The Ethiopian Herald that the office has planned to collect about two billion Birr by organizing various events and programs that will enable people to contribute through 8100 SMS, bond sales, financial grants and other schemes.

After the announcement of the first round water impoundment back in July, the public's participation and financial support for the construction of the dam has been on the rise as the event inspired the public, he added.

In July alone, the Office has amassed 200 million Birr from the public, the largest since the commencement of the Dam's construction despite the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopians and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin have also increased their support for GERD.

According to him, the Office has been working to extend the repayment time of large bonds that were bought earlier and encourage big companies to buy again.

The government is planning to finalize GERD's construction in three years time with a cost of 40 billion Birr. The office is planning to cover 10-20 percent of the cost by mobilizing the public.

By organizing various fundraising events, the office is planning to raise two billion Birr this fiscal year alone. "We believe that the current state of motivation will enable us to achieve our plan," Hailu said.

Once the first two turbines start operation and generate power, it is expected that the public will be further motivated to up its support and finalize the construction, Hailu said.

Moreover, the Office set out to reach more people through media, panel discussions, talk shows, and by providing accurate and timely information about the progress of the dam as well as ongoing diplomatic engagement and negotiations.

