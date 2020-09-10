Ethiopia: Elders Called On Ethiopians to Sustain Mysterious, Age-Long Harmony

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Elders called on the public to sustain the mysterious and age-long harmony among the diverse nations, nationalities and peoples of the country taking aside contradictions and historical denigrations in relation to the Ethiopian New Year.

According to a statement of the elders to The Ethiopian Press Agency regarding the Day of Togetherness, they cherished the value of consolidating unity through patience and respect. The wellbeing of the country and its existence should no longer be a belittle idea," they said.

According to elders, the state of being ignorant and arrogant to thoroughly investigating and reach value judgment has become an uphill struggle as the nation had been in the state of bewilderment.

Berhan Tedla, one of the elders said that societies shall adhere to moral obligation with the spirit of morality and ethics though there had been contradiction which can be left to documents of human past.

The elder underlined that the fundamentals of history should be seen from the perspective of taking lessons from the time gone by, knowing the concurrent world, and contributing something worth to the posterity and the entire humanity.

His highness has also unveiled that discussion has an irreplaceable role to resolve disputes rather than waging war.

Ustaz Abubeker Mohamed, Religious Leader and Arbitrator on his part said that the people have to work towards making the future better by taking lessons from past experiences.

Human being is naturally created to live together in harmony. Hence, maintaining togetherness and peaceful coexistence is a matter of existence, he said.

Liqe Tiguhan Qesis Tagay Tadele, Supreme Secretary of Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia said unity begins with clear understanding history. "Ignorance and failure to better understand our past is threatening our unity and togetherness."

According to him, though the demos have yearned to sustain unity in diversity, some elements that failed to understand history are crafting confusing messages.

Indicating that Ethiopians have travelled long hand in hand and scored remarkable victories upon foreign enemies, he said Ethiopians of which 98 percent are theists should strengthen to live together in harmony.

The elders, arbitrators finally called on the whole Ethiopians to transcend to the upcoming year with the spirit of the age-long peaceful co-existence, maintaining cultural values and identities that bond them together.