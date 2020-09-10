Algeria: Lower House Passes Draft Revision of Constitution

ALGIERS-The People's National Assembly (Lower House) on Thursday has adopted the draft revision of the Constitution, one of the main political commitments of the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune aimed at establishing a modern State through "a global reform" of its institutions.

The draft revision of the Constitution should also be adopted by the Council of the Nation (Upper House) before being submitted to a popular referendum on 1 November, a highly symbolic date that marks the outbreak of the National Liberation War.