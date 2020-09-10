Ethiopia: 2012 in Recap - Events That Serve As Ray of Hope for 2013

Ethiopians are ready to welcome the New Year with the spirit of hope. But the eventful 2012 will leave unforgettable memories in their mind.

While people prefer to quickly forget some of the unpleasant incidents, there a number of others that serve as a ray of hope as they start the New Year 2013 tomorrow.

One of the good news for Ethiopians in 2012 was back in October, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who forged a peace deal with Eritrea the previous year, has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The award recognized Abiy's "efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea."

Encouraging export performance amid COVID-19

The economy has witnessed good news from the export sector. Ethiopia has secured 3.029 billion USD from export during the just ended Ethiopian fiscal year. Out of this, over 854 million USD has been generated from coffee export. The export earning has shown 13 percent increment from the same period last year.

The regularized work system and modernized follow-up schemes put in place over the past two years to advancing the nation's revenue as well as enhanced collaboration among stakeholders contributed to the positive export performance.

Some 77 percent of the total revenue goes to the agriculture sector with coffee, flowers, oilseeds, Khat and grains being the major items exported to the international market.

On the other hand, Ethiopia introduced a sustainable system of exporting fresher avocado and other fruits and vegetables to reach the international markets. The country started sending a batch of avocado products with refrigerated train to other countries. It was planned to export 70 tons of avocadoes to destinations including the Netherlands, UK, Belgium, German and other Middle East countries, as to the Ethiopian Horticulture Producers and Exporters' Association.

Diplomacy

The country has also achieved successful diplomatic mission along with citizen-centered diplomacy. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew recently said that Ethiopia has registered impressive achievements in the diplomatic arena over the last fiscal year. The Minister said that the nation has done a lot in protecting its national interest, citizen security and attracting foreign investments. "The year was also fruitful in mobilizing Ethiopians on the issue of GERD," he stated.

According to him, Ethiopia has repatriated over 100 thousand citizens from different countries who faced challenges due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Besides this, embassies and missions with the Ethiopian community were working to provide necessary supports for citizens in need.

During the fiscal year, on a preliminary level over 200 new investors were agreed to invest in Ethiopia, a major success on economic diplomacy, according to the Minister.

Gedu reiterated that working with the Ethiopian Diaspora across the globe brought significant outcomes in promoting citizens' rights. The close relation of embassies and the diaspora community and their mobilization was fruitful to feed the international community about the facts of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the ongoing tripartite negotiations.

GERD negotiations and water impoundment

GERD tripartite negotiation From US to UNSC to AU proved that it was productive and the GERD negotiation entails lasting solutions. The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy announced that the AU-led trilateral process is best to negotiate, resolve differences.Ethiopia reiterated its position that the AU-led process is best suited to negotiate and resolve differences.

The absence of a comprehensive treaty governing the relation of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan with regard to the Nile is a major factor that poses a challenge.

Unchanged stances and additional and excessive demands of Egypt and Sudan prohibited the conclusion of the recent negotiation with an agreement.

Ethiopia showed its relentless commitment to reach at a win-win outcome on all outstanding issues and reaffirmed that a mutually beneficial outcome is the only avenue to this end.

In a historic move, Ethiopia has also completed the first phase water impoundment at GERD in 2012.

Congressional Black Caucus' support

Congressional Black Caucus (CBE) urged U.S, International actors to continue to play an impartial role in GERD negotiations. The CBE urged the United States and all other international actors to respect the 2015 Declaration of Principles trilateral agreement signed between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia, and to continue to play an impartial role, only seeking the counsel of the African Union and diplomats on the ground in the region.

The Black Caucus said in particular, the African Union has a pivotal role to play by expressing to all parties that a peaceful negotiation deal benefits all and not just some on the continent.

The CBE also encourages the continued cooperation and peaceful negotiations of all stakeholders in the construction of the GERD. These negotiations should be based on mutual benefit, good faith, and the principles of international law.

With Egypt's rapidly growing population nearing 100 million, the GERD will help improve water supply and take pressure off the Nile River, which supplies an overwhelming majority of the country's freshwater, the statement said.

In Sudan, the GERD dam will contribute to the country's water regulation and sediment reduction, and expand agricultural projects, increase hydropower production, and provide flood control, the statement stated.

Diplomatic pressure

US's attempt to pressure Ethiopia regarding GERD is neither morally nor diplomatically relevant. Political science and international relations scholar Prof. Yacob Arsano underscored that the recent decision of the U.S. that is said to "affect up to nearly 130 million USD in U.S. foreign assistance to Ethiopia" following Ethiopia's firm stance not to quench Egypt's colonial agreement demand is by no means either morally or diplomatically acceptable.

Professor Yacob, who is also Nile Water Affairs Researcher, disclosed that what the United States of America recently expressed in relation to financial affairs through its Foreign Affairs Office is null and void in the eyes of either moral endeavors or diplomatic tactics.

Integrated farming

Irrigation Development Commission (IDC) has shown a remarkable achievement through undertaking mega irrigation projects constructions countrywide. As more than 80 percent of Ethiopians lean on agriculture, the government has been striving to enhance the agricultural sector through implementing feasible irrigation mechanisms.

As part of this bid, many dams have been put in place in different parts of the country to tackle drought.

The Commission has also distributed 500,000 water pumps worth 1.5 billion Birr. Modern irrigation activities have been undertaken in areas like Welmer and upper Guder successfully and the upcoming projects would be translated into action using such experiences.

Agricultural mechanization

It was also in 2012 that the Ministry of Agriculture announced it was working to establish 10 agricultural mechanization centers in different parts of the country with a view to enhancing agricultural production and productivity.

The Ministry has been working to establish the centers at the initial phase in Oromia, Amhara, Tigray and SNNP states.

Each center needs over 9 million Birr to accomplish the set target and put the plan in place; the Ministry has planned to work in collaboration with Ethio Lease, Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA), and Development Bank of Ethiopia towards this end.

"The Ministry planned to increase the number of the centers to 60 in the coming two to three years and reduce maladministration that encounters in the process as there is a lot of bureaucracy in due course of providing agricultural mechanization equipment. Farmers could also receive equipment which helps them boost agricultural mechanization at the individual level.

Tourism destination development in Addis Ababa

The government has finalized the construction of the Entoto, Sheger and Unity Park Projects and is planning to commence the Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha tourist sites beautifying projects. The projects will significantly contribute to the country's tourism sector competitiveness by attracting numerous international tourists.

The beautifying projects undertaken with public participation will also contribute a lot in promoting domestic tourism.

The projects are undertaken with international tourist destination standards. Thus, undertaking such standardized tourist destinations development countrywide will improve Ethiopia's competitiveness in the international top tourist destination list.

The projects will provide luxurious touristic services and create job opportunities for the youth. They will also generate foreign exchange through attracting numerous international tourists to the country.

More than 7 million Ethiopian international passengers that arrive and transit through Addis Ababa will have the opportunity to visit Unity Park, Sheger and Entoto Projects. Having such lively tourist attraction sites in Addis Ababa and its surrounding will enable the country to reap the maximum benefit from the tourism sector.