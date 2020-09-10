Ethiopia: Pagumen, Transitional Month Ethiopians Aspire to Reborn in New-Year

As the planet makes a full circle around the sun, the world celebrates a new year with a variation of calendars from nation to nation. The Ethiopian year consists of thirteen months; twelve of 30 days each and an additional month of five or six days, depending on whether it is a leap year. The first month of the Ethiopian year is September (or Meskerem) and New Year's Day takes place on what is the 11th September in the Western calendar.

Unlike the Gregorian Calendar with 12 months with variation of 30 and 31 days except February which is the shortest month with 28 days in a common year and 29 in a leap year, Ethiopia has its own Calendar and new year with the addition of a 13th month of five days in common years and six days in a leap year.

The piece is not aimed at exposing the discrepancy between the Ethiopian calendar and the Gregorian or Julian calendars it rather focuses on unique practices performed in Pagumen particularly in the birthplace of the writer.

Indeed the third day of the thirteen-month is considered as the holiest among the orthodox Christians The day is marked as the big annual Rufael (Raphael) day -one of the archangels and the protector of pregnant women in the Ethiopian Church! The rain that fell heavily in the morning is taken as a blessed and holy rain - and it is a well-received blessing.

Rufael falls on the 3rd day of Pagumen which is the 13th month or more properly the period of added days that adds the extra days (5 or 6 in a leap year) needed if the 12 months are all 30 days (as are the Ethiopian months). This year is a common year where Pagumen will have 5 days.

As the writers observation and long term memory, adolescents and girls baptized in rivers and holy waters the entire days of Pagume in Gindewoin and others localities of the district of Gojam, Amhara State, The youth particularly adolescents baptize themselves in the nearby river to receive the new year with a state of new spirit and sacredness.

Teams categorized mainly based on neighborhood enchant traditional songs attributed to the season and reinforce the bloom and admire the beauty of daffodils, yellow flowers only found from September to October, Yesoret lava Adey and other indigenous flowers.

Those who heads to rivers sing traditional music Abebaayehush and have a competition to reach the river for first touch pursuing the benedict. On the other hand, there is also a tendency to head to holy waters which more need the involvement of the clergymen and people from all works of life could attend it.

No matter how there may be a slight difference across the country Pagumen is a transitional month to receive the coming year with the spirit of forgiveness, hopefulness, new vision where failure would be changed into success by beginning everything from the ground.

Pagumen is also considered as a transitional period from fogy to bright from summer cold to spring warm and as to the most religious and traditional festivals of Ethiopia, it is a pathway towards the harvest season because Semereta a barley species which is the first cereal of the harvest season is reaped around this time.

Thus, Societies that deal their lives in the summer season with mainly cabbages, kale, and potatoes in the rainy season long Pagumen as a transcending bridge from the plowing to harvest season. Be it as it may after Pagumen five in common years and six in leap years the Ethiopian New Year Enkutatash is celebrated at the beginning of Meskerem 1( September 11)

Enkutatash means the 'gift of jewels'. According to legend, the Queen of Sheba returned from her famous visit King Solomon of Jerusalem some 3,000 years ago, with jewels gifted by her host. Her return to Ethiopia after receiving this gift coincided with the New Year celebration in September, and hence the name Enkutatash came to be.

One of the most fascinating practices of the New Year is when groups of young Ethiopian girls go around performing a song called 'Abebayehosh.' You could be at home watching TV or just out for a leisure stroll when the girls approach serenading you with song and some pretty good drumming. They carry bright-yellow flowers, which grow in Ethiopia only from September to November. As a token of appreciation, people usually respond with money or bread prepared for the holidays. Expect to receive heartwarming praises from the kids, wishing you more riches and good fortune for the coming year. It's all good fun.

The Ethiopian New year is a celebration involving the entire family. While the girls are out singing and clapping their hearts out, the boys are making beautiful paintings that herald the coming of a bright new day, which they then go from house to house handing out their works of art on the morning of the holiday to relatives, neighbors, and friends.

Moreover, according to documents, the Ethiopian calendar is based on the Egyptian and Julian calendars, which were brought to Ethiopia by missionaries. The Ethiopian year consists of 12 months of 30 days, plus a thirteenth month (Pagumen) of five or six timekeeping days. This means that Ethiopians are currently seven years and eight months behind the Gregorian calendar used in most of the world.

It is also said that the holiday is based on the Ethiopian calendar, which was fixed to the Julian calendar in 25 BC by Roman Emperor Augustus. The date marks the approximate end of the rainy season and Ethiopians believe that September has different signs explaining why it should be celebrated as the start of a New Year. It is a time for blooming flowers, sunny days, and generally pleasant weather, as well as allowing the people to people leave the rainy, foggy, and thunderous months behind and move on to better days.

Recently, Statesmen have placed a high priority on valuable practices of Pagumen and the new year scaling up and promoting valuable practices that foster the sense of resurrect now and reborn in the future dying every moment to the past vengeance.

This year the first day of Pagumen was celebrated as the day of forgiveness with the initiative of the first Deputy Mayerss of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abebe at the presence of the Head of State Sahlework Zewdie. On the event, religious leaders of the country have conveyed across Ethiopians develop a culture of forgiveness and accepting apology.