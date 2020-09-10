Ethiopia: May Love, Clemency, Forgiveness Prevail in 2013!

Needless to say, Ethiopia rings in its New Year on September 11; unless it is a leap year, in which case it is celebrated on 12th of September. The peculiar Ethiopian New Year is one of the public holidays that are colorfully celebrated all across the nation. It is customary to vow and start overon things we failed; thereby pushing forsuccess by surmounting wrongs of our past. As a highly religious society,Ethiopia celebrates the New Year inpraising the lord and cherishing the day with festivity. After three months of consecutive rainy seasons, you will see the birth of new sunshine in Ethiopian sky and the blossoming of daisy like yellow flowers (AdeyAbeba). The suddenness of the change in climatelifts up the spirits urging one to wish for better days in the year.

As the ending 2012 was filled with fateful scenarios in the country; the New Year which we are set to commence, will not be an ordinary one. It is, in fact, more than a day to rejoice. It is rather a moment to forgive, pray and solicit mercy from almighty God; not to face another melancholic days in 2013 E.C. Let every single unfortunate encounters we had over the year be washed away with the distinctive heavy summer rains witnessed, God is gracious!

Though an overlook of the past gloomy days could be nicer; a glimpse at them could alsoserveas stepping stone. And hence, it wouldn't hurt to examine the political and socio-economic fiasco. After all, looking back to the recapcouldleave a lesson to learn from.

In the political realm, the country commenced 2011 with excitement in the wake of the change. Earlier in the year, many of us were marveled by the verve of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed who repatriated prisoners and refugees from Kenya and Sudan. We have not seen such a passion from our leaders in the last 50 years.

Since then, the Prime Minister had been relentlessly calling upon his people from all across the world so that they would enjoy the fresh breeze of democracyand freedom. Even quite recently, some 40 thousand refugees from the same country and 165 from Beirut have returned homeafter the outbreak of Covid-19; not to mention the 3500 refugees who came home from the same country earlier. In the next couple of months, government has planned to repatriate prisoners from Saudi Arabia; who are crying for justice. I dare say that the grace of God is quite palpable in the premier's diplomatic endeavors.

Cognizant to these and other progressive measures undertaken by the government, many of us were filled with great expectations when we commenced 2012 E.C. We were enthusiastic to visualize what the change in governance will hold for us. This is because the fake democracy we had in the last three decades was like 'a cow in the sky' kind of hallucination. Nonetheless, theepitome of ethnocentrism maneuver that remained latent in the past 27 years started to erupt in contrast to our expectation in the wake of the political change. Millions of Oromo people that resided in Somali regional state were evicted within days of havoc, which marked the commencement of ethnic based clash in the country at the end of 2011 E.C. Since then, ethnic clashes persisted in 2012 E.C. People have been stranded and many were forced to flee their hometownto seek refuge in the neighboring regional states. The Gedeo-Guji dispute could be mentioned as an ideal example. Ethiopia witnessed one of the depressingdays in the 21st century. People of this great nation, who are known for being God-fearing, fell under the callouscircle of evil spirit. Sad to say, the majority of the social and political disarrays were orchestrated by few political figures.

Much recently, few thugs who attempted to destabilize the whole country by killing the famous singer, Hachalu Hundessa. Though they claimed his life in vain, the ultimate goal of their mission was to entice genocide among brotherly people in the capital. The perpetrators,who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder of Hachalu Hundessa, are put behind bar; waiting for court proceedings.

In the economic arena, the country's export income obviously dwindled in the fiscal year. As a matter of fact, export earnings in the last three or more years have been continuously slowing down. Being a transitional period in the government system, Inflation rate was soaring and unemployment was showing dramatic increase over the years. As a matter of fact, all these economic downturns are simple continuation of the past before the change in the country's political system. All these drawbacks are natural to expect when a nation undergo a political transformation. The outbreak of Covid-19 aggravated the economic recession, adding fuel to the fire.

It is recalled in his recent report to the House of People's Representatives; Prime Minister Dr. AbiyAhimed underscored that the country's export income is promising showing significant increase in the first six months; yet depicting a significant slowdown after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The social mayhem following ethnic clashes and repeated demonstrations have contributed a great deal to the shattering of the overall economic productivity of the country. Investment has been challenged and the clashes have weakened many manufacturing and service giving companies. The effort to draw Foreign Direct Investment has been affected alarmingly. Manufacturing industries which import raw materials from abroad have terminated business following the outbreak of the global pandemic.

However, there were significant economic endeavors worth mentioning here; though the ideals and ideas given prior attention in this short article were meant to focus on the drawbacks. For example, the Premier's green legacy initiative, the beautification project of Addis Ababa, the Unity and Entoto parks are just few of the magnificent jobs singlehandedly executed by the initiative of our Prime Minister over the year. One of the most noteworthy achievements scored in the year was perhaps the peace Laureates prizeawarded to Dr. Abiy Ahmed. It was one of the most exciting moments of the year; which made Africa proud.

With all these major undertakings, there are lessons we could learn from bitter and sweet experiencesendured over the year. We should no moreserve as an instrument to politicians. Flashback of the year predominantlydepicts the hazards of dissection of people based on ethnicity and religionserving as a tool to propagate political ideologies.

With all the premises mention above, the only way out of the aforementioned political, economic and social predicaments, is to stay united in love and peace. Love is the ceilings of all moral standards. Love is the foundation of any religion. Christianity is depicted by the love of Jesus Christ in his crucifixion on the cross. The great prophet Mohammed had strong conviction on love and humility; which is the foundation of Islam as well. With love, you will genuinely forgive. In my personal opinion, love is the greatest gift one can offer to the people of this nation in 2013.In love, there is clemency and forgiveness. May the love of the almighty God overflow upon all of us in 2013!