Sudan: Antiquities Corporation - Floods Threaten World Heritage Sites in Sudan

Khartoum — The General Antiquities and Museums Corporation has declared a state of emergency and preparations and ending leaves for all the employees of the corporation as several antiquities sites were exposed to the risk of the floods.

The corporation's Information Department has referred, in a statement to SUNA, to the integration of efforts between the Public Antiquities and Museums Corporation and the antiquities office in regions and the field visits paid by the Ministers of Culture and Information, Higher Education and Tourism and Antiquities and other concerned officials to antiquities areas in Nahral-Neil State.

The Information Department also pointed to the great efforts exerted for rescuing the Royal Bath site in Bajrawiya area, explaining that water was pumped out of the Royal Bath which is now secured, adding that the Nile flooding is now threatening to the sites of Jebel Barkal, Naqaa, Wadi Al-Tarif, Al-Hassa, and Mowes in the Northern State.