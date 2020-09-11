Nigeria: Govt Begins Preparations for Nigeria At 60

As Nigeria is making preparations to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee anniversary as it turns 60 years on October 1, 2020, the federal government has called for creative and innovative ideas that will produce a unique brand and concept for the 60th anniversary.

The sub-Committee of the Inter-ministerial Committee that is organising the anniversary, came up with a challenge in which they are looking for talented, critical thinking and creative individuals or teams to produce the slogan, photograph, and a poem for Nigerians to mark the country's 60th anniversary, from 1st October 2020 to 30th December 2021.

To vote for the best brand and participate in the challenge, the committee advised interested Nigerians to visit the challenge portal: https://nigeriaAt60.gov.ng. According to the committee, the best brand and concept would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and will be used in celebrating Nigeria's 60th Anniversary. The winners will also receive prizes, in addition to being part of the epoch-making event.

Chairman, Diamond/Innovation/Change sub-Committee for Nigeria @60 Inter-ministerial Committee, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who is the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, who made the announcement, said: "As the country eagerly awaits the unveiling of the winning brand and other elements of the celebration, we look forward to the active participation of all."

To celebrate Nigeria's Diamond Jubilee, the federal government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved an inclusive National Independence Celebration program in line with Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. To ensure inclusiveness, the thematic and creative aspects of the event would be designed by Nigerians for Nigeria. The theme of the celebration is "Together at 60."

"As the saying goes, we are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided. The federal government therefore wants to use this opportunity to celebrate our strength as one indivisible country. Also provide opportunity for Nigerians to choose their brand and harness the power of our creative minds to create other elements that will form the brand of the anniversary," Pantami said in a statement. He added that October 1, 2020 would be a day that would remind every Nigerian citizen about the dawn of the nation we call our country, a diverse nation with resilient and hardworking people that have gone far and wide in impacting their communities and the world at large.