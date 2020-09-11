Kenya: Congolese Arraigned Over Kevin Omwenga's Murder

10 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Police have arraigned the third suspect, a Congolese, over the murder of Kevin Omwenga.

Vatha Bahati Josue was arraigned before Magistrate Zakya Tobiko on Thursday, a day after businessman Chris Obure and Robert Bodo were charged with the murder.

On Thursday, the magistrate declined to allow police seven days to continue holding the Congolese, saying there were no known compelling grounds presented.

Police had wanted more days to complete investigations on whether he was involved or took part in any way.

According to the prosecution, the suspect is said to have been in constant communication with Obure and Bodo during and after the businessman was shot dead.

The court heard that, despite having taken his mobile phone for forensic examination they still needed the suspect

Lawyers representing the Congolese, Samson Nyaberi and Nelson Osiemo, told the court that for police to hold any suspect, they must demonstrate that there is compelling grounds to do so, which includes being a flight risk, or that he can interfere with investigations.

Omwenga was shot dead by Bodo at his Kilimani apartment, using Obure's pistol.

The court directed that the suspect be released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and he be reporting to DCI Kilimani police station whenever he will be required

Obure and Bodo are due back in court on September 11 for fresh charges on gun misuse.

