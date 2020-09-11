Sudan: Faisal - Government Decided to Fight Battle Against Saboteurs

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, stressed that the government has decided to fight a battle against the manipulators and the saboteurs of the Sudanese economy.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Thursday evening, Salih said that the government was aware about the very high increases in the past days in the prices of foreign currencies, a matter which affected the people's livelihood, explaining that the government has kept following up the matter and gathering information to deal with it.

He said that the problems appeared in the past days were not at all due to the economic reasons, but rather because of activities done by persons whose economic interests were damaged and affected by the revolution, despite the acknowledgment of the problems facing the economy.

He pointed out that the increase in the dollar price and the systematic sabotage of the economy resulted from a "declared war", deliberate sabotage and a prolonged political battle in which the economy is used against the Sudanese revolution.

Salih warned that the enemies of the revolution use the economy as a mechanism to fight the revolution, but the government has been in contact with all organs for taking the measures that will restore the economy to its normal situation.