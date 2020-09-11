Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Killed in Airstrike Identified

Tobin Jones/Amisom
African Union troops in Somalia (file photo).
10 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The United States military command for Africa (Africom) has revealed the identity of a senior Al-Shabaab militant who was killed in an airstrike ten days ago.

Abdulqadir Commandos, one of the top militants within the Al-Qaeda affiliate terror group, was killed on August 25.

In a statement, Africom said the fighter was killed near Saakow, a town in Middle Juba.

"The Al-Shabaab leader was killed in the airstrike near Saakow, Somalia. He held numerous positions within the Al-Shabaab terrorist organisation, including recently serving as a senior Al-Shabaab commander," Africom said.

US army general Stephen Townsend said the airstrikes have been very critical in stopping the spread of terrorism activities in Somalia.

Africom has conducted over 50 airstrikes in Somalia which it says have targeted top militants including Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud, aka Bashir Qoorgaab, Yusif Jiis, and most recently Abdulqadir Commandos.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.