Kenya: Magical Kenya Open Postponed, Again

The 2020 Magical Kenya Open golf tournament, which had been re-scheduled for November 12 to 15 at Karen Country Club after being postponed in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, has now been cancelled altogether until 2021.

The decision to cancel the Kenya Open, sponsored and presented by Absa Kenya, was made after a consultation between the Kenya Open Golf Limited and the European Tour who jointly made the announcement on Thursday.

The two bodies came to the conclusion that, it will not be possible to stage a meaningfully event with the current Covid-19 threat.

It is the first time since 2003 that the Open has failed to take place, and the third time since the event started in 1967. The first time the event was not held was in 1976 because of the lack of sponsorship.

Initially, the 2020 open which was going to take place as part of the European Tour series for the second year running, had been scheduled for March 12 to 15 at the par 72 Karen Country Club course which also hosted the 2019 edition won by Italy’s Guido Migliozzi. It was postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.