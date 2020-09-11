Rwanda: Ambassador Uwihanganye Presents His Credentials to Governor-General of Australia

Rwanda's High Commissioner to the Commonwealth of Australia on Wednesday, September 9, presented his letter of credence to General David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, in a virtual ceremony.

A statement from Rwanda's High Commission in Singapore noted that Amb Uwihanganye conveyed warm greetings from the President Paul Kagame and appreciation for the warm bilateral relations between Australia and Rwanda.

The High Commissioner also expressed commitment to strengthen bilateral relations during his tenure as High Commissioner and to increase cooperation with Australia on technology and other domains.

Governor-General Hurley congratulated the High Commissioner and conveyed hopes that the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2020 held next year will be a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the post-pandemic environment.

The Governor-General also expressed appreciation for the support Rwanda has shown towards Australia on multilateral platforms and proceeded to praise Rwanda's response towards the COVID-19 pandemic as being well-coordinated and multi-sectoral.

Governor-General Hurley commended Rwanda's response as a good example for other countries to follow and conveyed his best wishes towards Rwanda in combating the pandemic.

Rwanda and Australia have over the years enjoyed warm bilateral ties in multiple areas, including trade and investment.

Rwanda exports coffee and tea to Australia while it has also attracted Australian companies in mining, agro-inputs and technology to Rwanda.

Additionally, a sizable number of Rwandans have benefited from Australian government scholarships to pursue graduate and post-graduate courses in Australia over the years.