Rwanda: Ambassador Uwihanganye Presents His Credentials to Governor-General of Australia

10 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda's High Commissioner to the Commonwealth of Australia on Wednesday, September 9, presented his letter of credence to General David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, in a virtual ceremony.

A statement from Rwanda's High Commission in Singapore noted that Amb Uwihanganye conveyed warm greetings from the President Paul Kagame and appreciation for the warm bilateral relations between Australia and Rwanda.

The High Commissioner also expressed commitment to strengthen bilateral relations during his tenure as High Commissioner and to increase cooperation with Australia on technology and other domains.

Governor-General Hurley congratulated the High Commissioner and conveyed hopes that the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2020 held next year will be a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the post-pandemic environment.

The Governor-General also expressed appreciation for the support Rwanda has shown towards Australia on multilateral platforms and proceeded to praise Rwanda's response towards the COVID-19 pandemic as being well-coordinated and multi-sectoral.

Governor-General Hurley commended Rwanda's response as a good example for other countries to follow and conveyed his best wishes towards Rwanda in combating the pandemic.

Rwanda and Australia have over the years enjoyed warm bilateral ties in multiple areas, including trade and investment.

Rwanda exports coffee and tea to Australia while it has also attracted Australian companies in mining, agro-inputs and technology to Rwanda.

Additionally, a sizable number of Rwandans have benefited from Australian government scholarships to pursue graduate and post-graduate courses in Australia over the years.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.