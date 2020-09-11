Kenya: Rescheduled Magical Kenya Open Now Cancelled

Nairobi — Premier golf tournament, the Magical Kenya Open that was rescheduled for November 12-15 at Karen Country Club has now been cancelled, European Tour announced on Thursday.

The tournament will instead be part of the European Tour's schedule in 2021, returning to a

March date which has been tradition since the first Kenya Open Championship in 1967.

"We are continually grateful for the close relationship that we enjoy with the European Tour. By sharing insights with us on the ever-changing landscape of the international golf tournaments, we were able to make an informed decision to once again postpone the Magical Kenya Open to a more suitable time next year," said Peter Kanyago, the Chairman of Kenya Open Golf Limited.

"The European Tour enjoys a successful long-term relationship with Kenya Open Golf Limited and we are grateful for their continued support. We look forward to working closely with them in the coming months as we prepare to return to Karen Country Club next year," said Ben Cowen, the European Tour Deputy Chief Operating Officer International.