Kenya: Rescheduled Magical Kenya Open Now Cancelled

10 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Premier golf tournament, the Magical Kenya Open that was rescheduled for November 12-15 at Karen Country Club has now been cancelled, European Tour announced on Thursday.

The tournament will instead be part of the European Tour's schedule in 2021, returning to a

March date which has been tradition since the first Kenya Open Championship in 1967.

"We are continually grateful for the close relationship that we enjoy with the European Tour. By sharing insights with us on the ever-changing landscape of the international golf tournaments, we were able to make an informed decision to once again postpone the Magical Kenya Open to a more suitable time next year," said Peter Kanyago, the Chairman of Kenya Open Golf Limited.

"The European Tour enjoys a successful long-term relationship with Kenya Open Golf Limited and we are grateful for their continued support. We look forward to working closely with them in the coming months as we prepare to return to Karen Country Club next year," said Ben Cowen, the European Tour Deputy Chief Operating Officer International.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.