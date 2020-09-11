Malawi: SONA Attracts Diverse Responses

Lilongwe — , 2029 Parliament this morning continued debating President Lazarus Chakwera's state of the Nation Address (SONA) whereby different members of parliament expressed their views.

Commenting on the State of the Nation address, Rumphi West Member of Parliament (MP) Adadawiza Mkandawire praised efforts by the Tonse Alliance government to finish all projects that were started by the previous administration.He said the government should allocate funds in the upcoming budget to finish Mzuzu Airport project which was started by the previous regime.

"It was worrisome that funds were allocated for the upgrade of the Mzuzu Airport but the project has not commenced as of yet," Mkandawire said.

He said that the nation is capable to increase the beneficiaries of fertilizer subsidy programme for everyone accesses it.

Mkandawire blamed the previous administration failure to fulfill its promise of constructing technical schools in his constituency, therefore he appreciated the current government agenda to construct technical schools and train more youth in vocational skills as one way of accomplishing the 1 million jobs agenda.

He further added that youth in his constituency are excited as they would benefit from loans that the Tonse Alliance government has set aside for them through Medef.

Member of Parliament for Salima Central, Gerald Phiri agreed with the SONA agenda about the construction of MP's houses in all constituencies as this would improve the interaction of MPs with their people.

He applauded the agenda of improving the health sector.

"I am excited with the agenda of recruiting more Health Surveillance Assistances (HSAs) by the Tonse Alliance government is a welcomedevelopment as people will have access to health facilities with easy," Phiri said.

He added that Salima Central Constituency Chiefs have welcomed the idea of increasing the number of small holders farmers farm input subsidy beneficiaries.The SONA was presented by President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday with the Opposition parties have criticized it while government side supported it.