Nigeria: Alleged Scam - Detained Nigerian Filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe's Case Continues

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has fixed October 6 to hear the no-case submission arguments in the fraud case involving embattled Yoruba filmmaker, Olajide Kazeem, also known, Seun Egbegbe.

Egbegbe has spent 42 months in prison custody due to his failure to perfect his bail conditions.

The erstwhile Lagos socialite, known for his lavish lifestyle, has been incarcerated since February 10, 2017.

A no-case submission means that the defendant is asking the court for an acquittal without it having to present a defence.

Bail conditions

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court ruled that the filmmaker be granted bail once he meets his bail requirements.

"One of the sureties must be a civil servant who has attained level 16 while the other surety must be a landowner in any part of Lagos metropolis.

"The landowner must submit a Certificate of Ownership of the landed property while the civil servant must submit his international passport to the court.

"The sureties must swear to an affidavit while the house and office addresses and a telephone number will be verified by the court," the judge ruled then.

Unfortunately, the film-maker who financed the production of several Yoruba films under his Ebony Films Productions imprint, has been unable to fulfill the bail conditions more than three years after.

Egbegbe, whose publicised affair with Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, a few years ago shot him into the limelight, has been abandoned by his colleagues & protégés alike.

Alleged crime

Egbegbe, 43, a controversial figure in the Yoruba movie industry, was arraigned by the police for alleged fraud involving N39 million; $90,000 and £12,550.

The police alleged that he fraudulently obtained the money from no fewer than 40 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos over a period of two years - 2015 to 2017.

Egbegbe, who once managed Fuji artistes, Wale Ayinde Tekoma and Pasuma, was said to have allegedly swindled the BDC operators.

He was accused of falsely telling them he had naira to change into foreign currencies and vice versa.

On March 10 2017, over 30 BDC operators stormed the court for the trial.

The police had assembled no fewer than 30 BDC operators to testify in the case.

Following the close of the prosecution's case, all the defendants, except Egbegbe, who is having difficulty paying legal fees, filed no-case submissions.

They contended that the police prosecutor, Innocent Anyigor, failed to establish a prima facie case or prove the charges against them.

They are praying the court to dismiss the charges and set them free.

But their no-case submissions have been opposed by the police.

Justice Oguntoyinbo fixed October 6 to take arguments on the no-case submissions.

Back in October 2019, Mr Egbegbe's lawyer, Adebayo Onifade, told PREMIUM TIMES that his client has remained in custody because his bail conditions are yet to be perfected.

When this newspaper called him repeatedly on Thursday for an update, he kept terminating the call.