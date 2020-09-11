Tanzania: Rukwa Farmers Nod to Training On Crop Improvement

11 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Sumbawanga

MAIZE farmers in Malagano village, Rukwa region said yesterday that the pre-delivery training stint of cooperative members and leaders in the use will significantly help them to improve yields.

The training is jointly conducted by the Agricom Africa and government in Rukwa region in order to increase maize production in the region.

Malagano village is the region's grain basket, accounting for roughly 60 per cent of maize produced in the region.

The regional government wants to use the initiative launched by the private company to ensure the region's 574,291 hectares of arable land are used to the maximum to produced cereals, especially maize, for local and export markets.

A villager, Mr Gasper Mpepo, claimed that their village is the biggest producer of maize in Rukwa.

"Maize is in great demand locally and in neighbouring countries. We need better and bigger tools to produce more maize for these markets," Mr Mpepo told the 'Daily News'.

Malagano AMCOS Chairman, Mr Norbert Sikombe, said the society would ensure members have the land tilled in time and entice farmers to increase cultivation area.

He described the joint private public farm implements supply initiative as a very welcome development. Rukwa region's crossborder trade in foodstuffs is poised to grow further because a good number of the region's residents live in Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Diaspora statistics of the National Bureau of Statistics (2016) show that Rukwa Region has some 16,563 Rukwa residents living in Zambia (67 per cent) and DRC (17 per cent).

"We want to sell more foodstuffs to Zambia and Congo because they want our maize and other crops every year," Mr Mpepo said.

The pre-delivery training of villagers and their cooperative leaders is conducted by Agricom Africa workers before the company supplies tractors and other implements to cooperative societies is a special tripartite arrangement between the company, the regional leadership and cooperative unions.

Maize is the region's dominant annual crop, followed by paddy, finger millet, sorghum, wheat and bulrush millet.

Maize constitutes 73.6 per cent of total area planted with annual crops and tractors would increase maize and vegetable production in the region.

Agricom Africa Acting General Manager, Mr Remmy Nindi, said the company was committed to the arrangement and would supply tractors in time.

"Rukwa Region can produce more maize that it currently produces by using tractors and by improving extension services to farmers," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.