Africa: Electronic Voting Only Way to Credible Elections - Jonathan

11 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and United Nations Special Envoy on Crisis Management, has said that electronic voting was the only way to get credible elections in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Speaking on the presidential panel of The Osasu Show Symposium 2020, Jonathan said the outcome of elections should be decided by the ballots, not by any other means, not even the courts.

"To me, if Africa especially will move forward, it is not just be about routine conducts of elections. This year alone in West Africa made up of 15 states, we have five states that had elections.

"So, in terms of regular elections, we are progressing, but are these elections credible? If they are representing a constitutional democratic setting is the issue.

"Regular elections, fine, but elections per se is not democracy. If the votes of the citizens don't count, then it is as good as a military dictatorship. So for me, the reforms should first make votes count.

"And taking a critical examination at the way elections are conducted across the continent at least from the once I've observed, I've seen that the only way that we can get there is through electronic voting.

"People may feel, yes, someone could manipulate the system, get smart boys who can hack into the system and do all kinds of things, yes, but still people use electronic system to move hundreds of millions of dollars across the world. So, I still believe very sincerely that that is the way to go."

Jonathan signed Nigeria's electoral act in 2010, pushing several reforms, including the overhaul of voter's register.

