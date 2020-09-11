Tanzania: Use Legal Entry Points, Immigration Cautions

THE Commissioner-General of the Immigration Department, Dr Anna Makakala has called on people, including leaders who enter and exit the country, to ensure that they use official gateways, otherwise severe legal action will be taken against them.

Dr Makakala further urged people who receive foreigners in the country to ensure that they observe the law by making sure the visitors stay in the country within the prescribed days, as well as conducting activities that brought them in the country.

She gave the remarks on Wednesday during a working visit to the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam, where she explained that it is the responsibility of the Immigration Department to ensure that the country is safe.

On general election, Dr Makakala stated that during and after election period, citizens should ensure that they follow immigration laws by entering and exiting the country through official channels.

"We have more than 60 border service centres, with some operating 24 hours a day, so there is no reason for citizens to cross borders illegally. We urge you to follow the proper procedures by going to the border immigration offices when entering and exiting the country while using a valid passport... If we catch you breaking the law, regardless of your status, we will let the law take its course," she asserted.

Chapter 54 of the Immigration Act of 1995 with the reference in 2016 has given the Immigration Department the power to protect the borders and ensure that people enter and leave the country legally, as the department has the responsibility to ensure security in the country.

"We have about eight countries bordering us, so the entry and exit of people in the country concerns us for the benefit of our nation. Anyone entering and leaving the country, be it a citizen or a foreigner, should follow immigration laws by having a valid passport, while for foreigners coming to Tanzania, they must have a visa or passport that will show the days the person will stay in the country," explained the Commissioner.

"We have no reason to harass any foreigner if they follow the legal procedures, because most of them enjoy the tourist attraction sites in the country and some are investors. Hence, we will ensure their safety. However, we urge them to abide by the law by basing on their stay in the country on the purpose that brought them here and the time," she commented.

Addressing guests who arrived yesterday afternoon at JNIA, she assured them that Tanzania is safe and free from Covid-19.