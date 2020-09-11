Mozambique: Sharp Leap in Coronavirus Cases in Zambezia

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Wednesday that a further 117 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed, and for the second day running the province with the largest number of cases is Zambezia, in the centre of the country.

A press release from the Ministry of Health said that, since the start of the pandemic, 107,758 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 675 of them in the previous 24 hours, all of them in public facilities.

Of the samples tested, 211 came from Maputo city, 129 from Niassa, 94 from Sofala, 91 from Cabo Delgado, 45 from Zambezia, 39 from Nampula, 30 from Maputo province, 15 from Tete, 13 from Manica, and eight from Gaza.

558 of the tests gave negative results, but 117 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases, since the first diagnosis of Covid-19, on 22 March, up to 4.764. All 117 new cases are Mozambican citizens, 80 are men or boys and 37 are women or girls. Eight are children under the age of five, and two are over 65 years old. The 15-24 year age group had the largest number of cases, 43.

42 of the cases were from Zambezia (35 from the provincial capital, Quelimane, four from Mocuba district and three from Nicoadala). This means that all except three of the 45 people tested for the coronavirus in Zambezia were positive. This comes on top of 54 cases from Zambezia reported the previous day. So in the space of two days, Zambezia has reported 96 cases.

There were 37 cases from Maputo city, and eight from Maputo province (six from Matola city and two from Moamba district). There were six cases from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado, and five from Niassa (three from the provincial capital, Lichinga, and two from Lago district).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There were ten cases from Beira, six from Tete city, two from Chimoio, capital of Manica, and one from the Gaza provincial capital, Xai-Xai.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 117 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, another Covid-19 patient was hospitalised in Maputo city. 23 people are now under medical care in isolation wards, 20 of them in Maputo city, two in Tete and one in Nampula.

The Ministry release also reported that a further 48 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (32 in Maputo city, five in Gaza, four in Tete, three in Inhambane, three in Manica and one in Cabo Delgado). This brings the number of recoveries to 2,763 - 58 per cent of all positive cases detected since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases, by the provinces in which they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,781; Maputo province, 847; Cabo Delgado, 646; Nampula, 550; Sofala, 183; Gaza, 178; Zambezia, 159; Niassa, 128; Inhambane, 101; Manica, 98; Tete, 93.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now as follows: 4,764 confirmed cases, of whom 2,763 have made a complete recovery and 1,969 are active cases. 32 Covid-19 patients have died, 28 from the disease and four from other causes.