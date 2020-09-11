Mozambique: Heineken Brewery Opens New Production Line

10 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government believes that a new production line at the brewery operated by the Dutch beer company Heineken, in Marracuene district, just outside Maputo, will save the country about 50 million dollars a year in foreign exchange which is currently being spent on importing Heineken beers.

The new production line can fill 16,000 bottles in an hour, corresponding to 666 crates, each holding 24 bottles. According to a note from Heineken, the company invested 20 million US dollars in the new production line.

This is in addition to the 100 million dollars spent on building the brewery, which opened in March 2019. Initially the brewery only produced a local beer, baptised "Txila", which Heineken boasted was "specially made by Mozambicans for Mozambican consumers". Txila is brewed using 4,000 tonnes of maize a year, grown by Mozambican farmers in Catandica district in the central province of Manica.

There is no such concession to local inputs in the new production line which aims to produce Heineken that tastes exactly the same as Heineken brewed in Holland.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Carlos Mesquita, who inaugurated the new line on Wednesday, said that in the past Heineken beer was imported, usually from a brewery in Namibia. Replacing these imports would mean a saving of about 50 million dollars a year, he predicted.

The Heineken from the new line cannot escape the standards set by the European Heineken, said Mesquita, "and so it does not use Mozambican raw material".

The managing director of Heineken-Mozambique, Nuno Simes, said the brewery is using state-of-the-art technology, and that the bottles sold on the Mozambican market will be returnable. Although this is painted as good news for the environment, there is nothing new about it - the breweries of Mozambique's own beer company, CDM, have been selling returnable bottles ever since the country's independence in 1975.

"This project is a clear demonstration of the commitment of the Heineken group to Mozambique", said Simes.

Heineken is entering a market currently dominated by the CDM brands, such as "2M", "Impala" and "Laurentina". Beer is price sensitive - if Heineken attempts to sell its beer at a higher price than the CDM brands, it is likely to fail.

Furthermore, the government decreed closure of all bars, due to the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically reduced the market for all brands of beer. No date has been set for the re-opening of the bars.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.