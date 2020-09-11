Mozambique: Mozambican Prices Virtually Unchanged in August

Maputo — Prices in Mozambique remained effectively stable in August, with a monthly inflation rate of only 0.06 per cent, as measured by the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

According to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), published on Thursday, inflation for the first eight months of the year was just 0.45 per cent. Prices rose slightly between January and April, but May, June and July were months of deflation, in which the average level of prices fell.

Yearly inflation (from 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020) was 2.75 per cent.

Some prices did rise in August - notably lemons (up by 53.6 per cent), butter beans (four per cent), groundnuts (1.8 per cent), fresh fish (1.1 per cent) and restaurant meals (0.3 per cent).

These were offset by reductions in the average prices of onions (down by 5.2 per cent), fresh prawns (8.1 per cent), lettuce (3.6 per cent), brown sugar (2.5 per cent) and dried fish (0.6 per cent).

Inflation rates differed between the three cities. In Nampula, prices rose by 0.34 per cent and in Beira by 0.13 per cent. But in Maputo prices fell slightly, by 0.06 per cent.