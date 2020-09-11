Mozambique: Drugs Hidden in Refrigerated Container

Maputo — Three packages containing cocaine, each weighing about a kilo, have been discovered in the central Mozambican port of Beira, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

The drug was on board the Liberian registered ship, the "MP The Brown", which had set off from the South African port of Durban carrying some goods to be unloaded in Beira, and others for onward transport to Kenya.

The drugs were found on Sunday inside a refrigerated container carrying medicines destined for Kenya.

But the container's refrigeration system broke down, and so maintenance was carried out in Beira port to ensure that the medicines did not deteriorate. While the technicians were repairing the fault, the three packages of cocaine were discovered, hidden in one of the compartments of the motor for the refrigeration system.

Joint investigations are now under way between Mozambican customs and the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) to find out more details about this drug trafficking operation.