Sudan: Advance Delegation of Revolutionary Front to Arrive in Khartoum in Coming Days

Khartoum — An advance delegation of the Revolutionary Front will arrive in Khartoum and other states of Sudan in the coming days, headed by Yasser Saeed Arman, and accompanied by the South Sudan mediation team headed by Advisor Tut Gulwak, and the rapporteur of the mediation committee, Dr. Dhiou Mattok, the Minister of Investment of State of South Sudan State.

Arrival of the Revolutionary Front's delegation comes in continuation of the peace process initiated by the Revolutionary Front by the signing of the Juba Declaration in September 2019 and culminated in the signing of Juba Peace Agreement on August 31, 2020.

Head of the media committee and spokesman of the front's delegation, Ibrahim Musa Zariba, said that the delegation will express sympathy to the Sudanese people in the floods disaster and discuss the required means to ward off impacts of the disaster with the official and people's circles.

Zariba said that the delegation will work to inform the Sudanese people, including the war-affected persons, displaced persons ad refugees and the stakeholders all over the country, about Juba peace agreement, which has covered all issues in the different tracks of Darfur, the two areas, the north and east Sudan.

He stated that the delegation will work to mobilize official and popular support and to strengthen the partnership with the Forces of Freedom and Change and between civilians and the military, the resistance committees, the families of martyrs, women and youths, the Sudanese political forces, the stakeholders and the civil society to bring the peace agreement to reality and to build a transitional bloc with a broad social basis for success of the transitional period and the completion of the tasks of the revolution.