Sudan: Faisal Pledges to Support Child Issues

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, the Government's Official Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih has affirmed the state's concern over the child's issues, referring to the importance of the social change and its impact on children.

This came when the minister met, Thursday, the delegation of the National Council for Child Care chaired by Osman Cheba Abu-Fatima.

He pledged to mobilize all the capabilities of his ministry to support the child efforts, besides, opening communication channel with the National Corporation for Radio and TV, the Child Culture Center and the private Information Sector.