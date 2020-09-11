Sudan: Ministry of Education - Secondary Certificate Will Be Held On Time

10 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the federal Ministry of Education, Tamadur Al-Teraifi, announced that the Secondary Certificate exams will begin in the fixed date of September 13, 2020.

