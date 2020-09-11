Sudan: Ministry of Education - Secondary Certificate Will Be Held On Time

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the federal Ministry of Education, Tamadur Al-Teraifi, announced that the Secondary Certificate exams will begin in the fixed date of September 13, 2020.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability