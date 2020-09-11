Ghana: Minister Distributes Relief Items to Flood Victims in North East

10 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Nalerigu — The North East Regional Minister, Mr Solomon Namniit Boar has distributed a quantity of relief items to the flood victims in the region

The items included roofing sheets, blankets, plastic buckets, cups and mosquito coils.

Mr Boar briefing media ahead of the distribution in Nalerigu yesterday assured the flood victims that government would mobilise the needed resources to ameliorate their suffering.

"Government is working hard to supply the victims with more relief items," Mr Bour assured.

He stressed that the items was the beginning, and more were yet to come to them.

The minister was traumatiSed about the level of devastation by the floods in the affected communities.

He said that most of the victims in the affected communities have lost everything to the floods and were living on charity.

The minister, therefore, appealed to the donor community and philanthropists to come to aid of the victims in the region.

He said the level of havoc caused by the floods was huge and that assemblies and the regional coordinating council "cannot handle the situation, and it is important philanthropic organisations partner them to address the plight of the victims.

Most communities in the whole of the northern sector have been affected by the floods, hundreds of farmlands and livestock have been either submerged or carried away by the flood waters.

Many of the victims have taken shelter in classrooms in the affected communities, whilst rains have cut off of the roads leading to communities such as Mamprugu-Mongduri, Saboba and Chereponi district.

