Sudan: South Darfur Displaced Picket State Govt to Restore Services

Nyala — Residents of the Mosei camp for the displaced in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, yesterday organised a protest in front of the state government secretariat, demanding the restoration of health, education, food, and education services, which have been suspended since 2014.

They indicated that their suffering increased in the rainy season, demanding the provision of tarpaulins and mosquito nets.

The protestors also demanded the dismantling of the South Darfur department of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), established during the Omar Al Bashir regime and managed by the security apparatus. The HAC was allegedly tasked to limit the movements of Sudanese and international organisations in the country.

Abdallah Mohamed, a representative of the Mosei camp, condemned the decision to remove the camp, demanding that housing plots be provided for the camp's residents.

Governor of South Darfur State, Mousa Mahdi, promised the participants that their demands will be addressed and that he will work to achieve them.

