Sudan: South Darfur Displaced Picket State Govt to Restore Services

10 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — Residents of the Mosei camp for the displaced in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, yesterday organised a protest in front of the state government secretariat, demanding the restoration of health, education, food, and education services, which have been suspended since 2014.

They indicated that their suffering increased in the rainy season, demanding the provision of tarpaulins and mosquito nets.

The protestors also demanded the dismantling of the South Darfur department of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), established during the Omar Al Bashir regime and managed by the security apparatus. The HAC was allegedly tasked to limit the movements of Sudanese and international organisations in the country.

Abdallah Mohamed, a representative of the Mosei camp, condemned the decision to remove the camp, demanding that housing plots be provided for the camp's residents.

Governor of South Darfur State, Mousa Mahdi, promised the participants that their demands will be addressed and that he will work to achieve them.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.